August 30, 2016 8:55 AM

Police arrest suspect in Rock Hill bank robbery

By Teddy Kulmala

ROCK HILL

Police have arrested the man they say robbed a Rock Hill bank earlier this month.

Eric Karene Dixon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Capt. Mark Bollinger, a spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.

The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Arrowpointe Federal Credit Union on Old Pointe School Road.

Police say Dixon entered the bank, displayed a gun to a teller and stole an undetermined amount of money. No injuries were reported.

