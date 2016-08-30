Police arrest suspect in Rock Hill bank robbery

Police have arrested the man they say robbed a Rock Hill bank earlier this month.
Eric Karene Dixon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Capt. Mark Bollinger, a spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Arrowpointe Federal Credit Union on Old Pointe School Road.
Police say Dixon entered the bank, displayed a gun to a teller and stole an undetermined amount of money. No injuries were reported.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments