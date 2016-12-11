Playing for a dream: Nation Ford High School hosts Carolina Crown audition camp

Band students from around the world came to Fort Mill this weekend with the goal of becoming better musicians and aiming for a dream few get to experience.
The Carolina Crown Drum Corps held its annual audition camp at Nation Ford High School Friday through Sunday, in which students learned the basics of marching and performing like a member of the world champion group.
“We teach them how Crown does it and select the best to be part of the group in the summer,” said Kevin Smith, president of the Carolina Crown Board of Directors.
Based in Fort Mill, Carolina Crown is a performance group of 150 members between the ages of 16 and 22. In 2013, the ensemble won the Drum Corps International World Class Championship. The group placed second in the world last year and third this year, said board member Antonio Boyd.
During camps in November and December, the Corps tries out musicians and colorguard dancers, looking for the talent, dedication and passion required of each member, Smith said.
“It’s marching band, but at a higher level than typical high school marching band,” he said.
Once selected, the performance group holds rehearsals one weekend a month through April, then picks up full time in late May, Smith said. The group tours the country until early August, rehearsing and performing full-time.
Carolina Crown invites hundreds of high school and college-age students to audition for its coveted 160 slots, which make up the main competition group with alternates, he said. This year, more than 700 students are auditioning.
“It’s evolved,” Smith said. “When we first started we weren’t as big. Now we are known as one of the best in the activity.”
Students have come from Canada, Japan, England and Holland to audition, Smith said. The majority, however, are from Southeast South Carolina.
“The Drum Corps activity is big around the world,” he said. “You tend to draw mostly from the region you are from.”
Carolina Crown has a history of partnering with Nation Ford and Fort Mill high schools, where it has held camps for years, Smith said. Carolina Crown also hosts a York County Honor Band, giving area middle school students a chance to audition and perform.
“This is our home town,” Smith said. “We are lucky to have a good relationship and partnership with the band program here and the schools.”
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Highlights
Students audition at Nation Ford High School for world champion drum corp group
Nearly 700 band students auditioning for 160 slots with Carolina Crown Drum Corps
Performers are from around the world
Want to Help?
To support Carolina Crown’s Holiday Campaign, which helps provide equipment, vehicles and supplies for the organization, visit carolinacrown.org.
Comments