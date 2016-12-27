York school district prepares students for school, bring fun to reading, math, science

Some new programs in the York school district will help teach students to be leaders and bring fun to math and science.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of York County is launching afterschool programs at Jefferson Elementary, Cotton Belt Elementary and Harold C. Johnson Elementary, starting Jan. 9.
The free afterschool programs provide leadership and character building, math and science education, homework assistance, recreation, arts and other learning opportunities, said Sara Blancke, director of development and marketing for Boys and Girls Clubs of York County. The organization already serves schools in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Clover.
“It’s special that we are growing in our 25th year and expanding our services,” she said. “We are thrilled to be working with the York One School District. There was a huge need out there.”
The school district spans 40 percent of the county’s land, said Lisa Spangler, director of special projects.
“Ours is a very rural district,” she said. “There aren’t as many opportunities here as some other areas of the county, so it’s great to be able to provide some exciting opportunities for our kids after school and in the summer.”
Boys and Girls Clubs also offer summer camps.
Registration is open to 75 students at each of the three schools. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 3 for students six years old through fourth grade. Joining the program automatically makes the students members of Boys and Girls Clubs of York County.
The programs are sponsored by a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the Department of Education, which provides certified teachers, support staff, educational field trips and supplies, Blancke said. Bus transportation home and a meal also are provided.
The Boys and Girls Clubs offer more than 40 nationally recognized educational programs, she said.
Members also give back to the community and get to meet people such as Cam Newton, she said.
“Just by being a Boys and Girls Club member, they are afforded the opportunity to do amazing things and meet amazing people,” Blancke said.
The district’s goal is to prepare students to be competitive for jobs and college, said Beverly Bowman, assistant superintendent for instruction and administration.
“We hope the relationships these kids develop with these (staff and teachers) will support a positive mindset in education, and that they will want to stay involved and engaged,” she said. “We sneak in academics with fun.”
Kindergarten readiness
Through an $88,000 South Carolina community block grant, the district will prepare incoming kindergartners, Spangler said.
A Kindergarten Karnival will be held in the spring to encourage parents to register their children early, said Tim Cooper, spokesperson for the district.
“It helps us plan better for the number of teachers we need,” he said.
District officials hope to see at least 90 percent of five-year-old kindergarten students registered early, Spangler said. Last year, the district had 28 percent of students who did not register for kindergarten before the end of the school year.
“We are a relationship-based district,” said Superintendent Vernon Prosser. “This is another piece of building relationships with our parents prior to them ever meeting their teacher and starting that formal school process.”
Parents also can sign up for programs through local organizations such as First Steps of York County, which helps students prepare for school.
“It’s a good opportunity for children and families,” Spangler said.
The block grant also funds a three-week summer program in conjunction with the Museum of York County, she said.
Both grants aim at building a foundation for students in the York school district, which faces a 75 percent poverty rate, Prosser said.
“Early childhood is where you have really got to put your resources because that will drive the rest of your system,” he said. “With high poverty districts, you really have to catch kids up early and expose them to resources they have not been exposed to.”
The district has a 91 percent graduation rate, Prosser said.
“What we are doing in early childhood education is driving all of that success,” he said.
Boys and Girls Clubs afterschool program
Registration is on a first come, first serve basis to the first 75 students to sign up.
The free program runs Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Registration begins Jan. 3 and applications can be turned in at the school’s front office.
More information: bgcyc.org
