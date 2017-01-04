Catawba Ridge chosen as name for third Fort Mill high school

Fort Mill’s newest high school will have a name that highlights the area’s historic ties and the unique landscape of the school site.
The Fort Mill School Board has approved the name Catawba Ridge High School for the district’s third high school, which is set to open in August 2019, said Kelly McKinney, Fort Mill School District media and communications officer.
The board discussed options for the name at its December meeting and approved the recommendation Tuesday.
The school will sit 1.5 miles from the Catawba River on a site that features a ridge, McKinney said. She said the region’s typography and history were factors in chosing the name.
“It all combined very well to form a unique name,” McKinney said.
Now that the name is set, the district will soon solicit community feedback regarding the mascot and school colors, she said.
The district begins the naming process early on when constructing a new school so the name, mascot and school colors can all be part of the finished design, McKinney said.
“The spirit of the school is just as important as the overall infrastructure of the school,” she said. “It’s nice to do those in combination of each other.”
