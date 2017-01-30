Clover schools to offer first Montessori program for young students

Children will be able to learn from their older peers as they benefit from a new learning approach in the Clover School District.
The district will offer a Montessori program for three- and four-year-old children for the first time in the 2017-2018 school year, according to a release.
Griggs Road Elementary school will host the program, which is open to 18 students ages three and four years old in the first year, the release said. The program will expand to five-year-old students in its second year.
“The Montessori method promotes classrooms that are made up of a mixed age group of students therefore forming communities in which the older children spontaneously share their knowledge with the younger ones,” the release said. “Montessori also enables children to explore a variety of materials with differing levels of difficulty and fosters leadership skills. Montessori represents a different approach to education that has successfully developed motivated and self-disciplined learners.”
The Rock Hill school district offers a Montessori program at The Children’s School for primary and elementary-age students.
The program is open to all Clover School District students, according to the release. The district will select students who will be eligible to enroll in the program with an open lottery on March 14.
Parents whose child is not selected can choose to be placed on a waiting list, the release said.
Parent Meetings
The Clover School District will host three parent meetings to introduce the new Montessori program.
- Feb. 13 at Larne Elementary School, 6-7 p.m.
- Feb. 16 at Bethel Elementary School, 6-7 p.m.
- Feb. 21 at Griggs Road Elementary School, 6-7 p.m.
Parents must attend one of the meetings to register their child or children for the program. Registrations must be submitted by March 1 to the student’s home school.
An open lottery will be held March 14, 6-6:30 p.m., at the district’s main office, 604 Bethel Street, to select the students who will enroll in the Montessori class. Students who are not selected may be placed on a waiting list.
Comments