Rock Hill school district to break ground on new Montessori building

Montessori, a hands-on learning experience focused on peer learning and student choice, will soon have a dedicated space in the Rock Hill school district.
District officials will break ground on the new Montessori school building on Feb. 24, said Mychal Frost, director of communications for Rock Hill schools.
The new facility on the campus of Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School will be designed specifically for the Montessori program, according to the district’s website.
Currently, the program is housed at The Children’s School. Montessori is one of Rock Hill’s school choice programs and is open to pre-kindergarten through second grade. The approach emphasizes mixed-age classrooms, according to the district’s website.
The $8 million building is expected to be completed in January 2018.
For more information, including a list of other construction projects in the Rock Hill school district, visit For a complete list of construction projects, visit www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/BuildOnTheRock.
SCHOOL CHOICE PROGRAMS
Families that want their child to attend a Rock Hill school district choice program must complete an online application at bit.ly/iChooseRHSD.
The application period will close Feb. 17 and parents will be informed of acceptance in early March.
