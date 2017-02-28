Clover schools searching for new Larne Elementary principal

The Clover school district is searching for a new principal for Larne Elementary School.
Longtime administrator Pam Cato has retired as assistant superintendent for elementary education and instructional services, sparking administration changes within the district, a recent release states.
Tony Hemingway, the Larne Elementary principal since 2013, is taking over Millicent Dickey’s role as executive director of human resources for the district, the release says. Hemingway began his education career in 1996, joining Clover schools in 1999.
Dickey will take on Cato’s role in elementary education. Dickey began her career with Chester schools as a first grade teacher at Griggs Road Elementary. She took an assistant principal role in Mount Holly in 2000 but returned to Clover the following year for the same position at Crowders Creek Elementary, the release says.
Dickey became principal at Crowders Creek in 2006 and director of teacher quality in 2013.
A native of Clover and Clover High School graduate, Cato has been with the Clover school district for 42 years, the release says. She began her career teaching first grade at Kinard Elementary School and was promoted to assistant principal in 1987. She has been principal at Bethany and Griggs Road Elementary.
Cato joined the district office in 2010 to help guide elementary curriculum and instruction.
“Mrs. Cato always put the students and staff of our district first and was one of the hardest workers that I have ever worked with,” said Kenda Cook, Griggs Road Elementary principal. “Mrs. Cato loved Clover school district and will be truly missed.”
The administration changes take effect July 1, said Bryan Dillon, public information officer for the Clover school district.
