Clover, Fort Mill, York schools approve 2017-18 calenders in anticipation of eclipse

Clover, Fort Mill and York students will join other districts in starting school earlier than usual thanks to the first total solar eclipse to sweep the area in decades.
On Monday, the Clover school board unanimously approved the 2017-18 school calendar with the first day of school set for Aug. 17, said Bryan Dillon, public information officer for the district.
On Aug. 21, area residents will experience the first total solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979. The S.C. Legislature has passed a joint resolution to allow public schools to start as early as Aug. 17. The change is applicable for just the 2017-18 school year, according to the joint resolution.
Clover schools’ spring break in 2018 – April 2-6 – aligns with schools in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, York and Chester County. The last day for school for Clover and York students is May 31, 2018. The York school board approved its calendar earlier this month.
The first semester of the 2017-18 school year ends Dec. 22 for both Clover and York schools, allowing students to complete their exams before winter break.
“It helps their performance,” Dillon said.
The Fort Mill school board approved its 2017-18 calendar during a meeting Tuesday, said Kelly McKinney, district spokesperson. Exams will end before winter break starts on Dec. 21.
Aug. 21 is a half-day of classes because of the eclipse, McKinney said. The last day for Fort Mill students is May 25, 2018.
