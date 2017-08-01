Welcome Catawba Ridge Copperheads; mascot chosen for Fort Mill’s third high school

More Videos 0:37 Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life" Pause 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12 South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 0:59 New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 1:51 Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 0:35 Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty 1:55 Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school After a majority of students supported Copperheads, which can be found in the area, the Fort Mill school board Tuesday approved the mascot to represent the district’s third high school, scheduled to open in 2019 off Fort Mill Parkway. After a majority of students supported Copperheads, which can be found in the area, the Fort Mill school board Tuesday approved the mascot to represent the district’s third high school, scheduled to open in 2019 off Fort Mill Parkway. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

