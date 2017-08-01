Welcome Catawba Ridge Copperheads; mascot chosen for Fort Mill’s third high school

More Videos

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the 'best play of my life' 0:37

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 1:12

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:59

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty 0:35

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

  • Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school

    After a majority of students supported Copperheads, which can be found in the area, the Fort Mill school board Tuesday approved the mascot to represent the district’s third high school, scheduled to open in 2019 off Fort Mill Parkway.

After a majority of students supported Copperheads, which can be found in the area, the Fort Mill school board Tuesday approved the mascot to represent the district’s third high school, scheduled to open in 2019 off Fort Mill Parkway. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com
After a majority of students supported Copperheads, which can be found in the area, the Fort Mill school board Tuesday approved the mascot to represent the district’s third high school, scheduled to open in 2019 off Fort Mill Parkway. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

Education

Welcome Catawba Ridge Copperheads; mascot chosen for Fort Mill’s third high school

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

August 01, 2017 8:48 PM

FORT MILL

Catawba Ridge High School has a mascot. And it’s a slithering snake.

After a majority of students supported Copperheads, which can be found in the area, the Fort Mill school board Tuesday approved the mascot to represent the district’s third high school, scheduled to open in 2019 off Fort Mill Parkway.

The copperhead now will be added to the new school colors Vegas gold and green, tying into the natural landscape of the area. The board also unanimously approved those colors based on student and professional feedback.

Nation Ford High School rising senior Alex Rodriguez, 17, was happy with the decision.

“I feel Copperheads is an amazing choice,” he said. “Not only is it native to South Carolina and Fort Mill, it’s something we can use plenty of ideas for and the student body can improve on.”

Some of those ideas include nicknaming Catawba Ridge’s common area and football stadium the “Viper’s Nest,” Rodriguez said.

He said Catawba Ridge’s future students may already have a chant in mind for football games - “C U Later!”

The chemical element symbol for copper is Cu.

The school board heard the top four choices — Copperheads, Coyotes, War Birds and Pride — from a recent student focus group.

More Videos

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the 'best play of my life' 0:37

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 1:12

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:59

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty 0:35

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

  • Fort Mill students talk mascots

    Copperheads, War Birds, Coyotes. Those were the top three choices Fort Mill students had for Catawba Ridge High School.

Fort Mill students talk mascots

Copperheads, War Birds, Coyotes. Those were the top three choices Fort Mill students had for Catawba Ridge High School.

By John Marks Fort Mill Times reporter

The students liked Copperheads. They were part of an initial focus group, and the second time around they made up the whole sample. Copperheads emerged both times. Almost 50 students, current middle- and high-schoolers from the district, made up the most recent focus group.

Copperheads took almost half the first-place votes from students, more than twice as many as Coyotes in second.

War Birds, a reference to local World War I fighter pilot Col. Elliott Springs and his book by that name, finished fourth in first-place votes, but overtook eventual fourth-place finisher Pride due to points as a second, third or fourth choice.

“Copperheads sounds the best,” said Nation Ford High School student Deonte Hayes. “It kind of just flows with the name.”

More Videos

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the 'best play of my life' 0:37

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 1:12

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:59

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty 0:35

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

  • Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices

    More than 40 students who will attend the planned Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill got convened Wednesday to reach consensus on a mascot.

Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices

More than 40 students who will attend the planned Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill got convened Wednesday to reach consensus on a mascot.

By John Marks Fort Mill Times reporter

Reactions to all the options were mixed in the community. At the end, the school board chose Copperheads, which aligned with what students wanted.

“It’s important students are involved,” said Tommy Schmolze, assistant superintendent for the district and charged with leading both focus groups.

In a statement late Tuesday, the school district said the official mascot design has yet to be completed.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the 'best play of my life' 0:37

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 1:12

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:59

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty 0:35

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

  • Are you as smart as a teenager?

    Try solving these 3 sample SAT math questions and find out.

Are you as smart as a teenager?

View More Video