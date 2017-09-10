Education

Update: Lancaster County joins York County, Chester schools closing Monday due to Irma

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

September 10, 2017 6:41 PM

YORK COUNTY

All York and Lancaster County schools and district offices are closed Monday due to inclement weather expected from Hurricane Irma. The Chester County School District also canceled classes for Monday.

The Rock Hill school district released a statement Sunday, which reads:

“The latest weather forecast indicates the possibility of high sustained winds making it dangerous for school buses and other high-profile vehicles to travel on Monday. All school and district activities and events that were scheduled for Monday are canceled.”

No decisions have yet been made for make-up days.

Fort Mill’s school district said no decisions have been made for make-up days, but possible make-up days are Oct. 30, Jan. 3, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 30, May 28, May 29 and May 30.

Also, “parents and students are advised not to call the district office or their school for information on school cancellations or postponements, but to visit the district website at fortmillschools.org, the district social media sites and stay tuned to local media reports for updates.”

Lancaster County

Lancaster County students initially were going to be dismissed early Monday, but the district decided Sunday night to cancel classes entirely.

“The forecast calls for dangerous winds that could bring down power lines,” said Jonathan Phipps, superintendent. “We don't want our buses, students or parents on the roads during that type of weather.”

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

