Clover, York announce make-up day for students from Hurricane Irma closings

Clover and York school district students will be in class on Feb. 16, 2018 as a make-up day for Hurricane Irma-related closings earlier this month.
Future possible make-up days for Clover include Feb. 19 and March 30, 2018, according to the Clover school district.
Schools were closed Sept. 11 due to Irma-related heavy winds and rain.
Under state law, schools have to be in session 180 days a year.
Rock Hill schools had previously announced that its students will make up the day on Feb. 16 as well.
If more days are needed, Feb. 19 and March 30, 2018 are also available make-up days, according to the Rock Hill school district.
Fort Mill students will attend school on Oct. 30, 2017. Other possible make-up days include Jan. 3, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 30, May 28, May 29 and May 30.
The Lancaster County School District has set Oct. 9, 2017 as the make-up day for students.
