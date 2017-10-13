York high school band takes first ever trip to regional competition

The Cougar Band is for the first time in its history competing on a regional level.
The York Comprehensive High School band is headed to Winston-Salem, N.C. Sunday for the Bands of America North Carolina regional championship.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. EST, the competition will be streamed live on the Flo Marching website.
Bands from the east coast will compete in the BB&T Stadium at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.
At 2 p.m., York Comprehensive High School will take the field.
Clover High School goes on at 8:45 a.m. followed by Fort Mill’s Nation Ford High School at 12:30 p.m. and Fort Mill High School at 2:45 p.m.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
