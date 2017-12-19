Rock Hill schools, York Tech open doors for students and their careers

2:34 York Tech, Rock Hill schools open doors for students seeking higher education Pause

0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

1:58 A mother's pain lingers after 31 years with no closure

1:06 'What's better to give at Christmas than a good night's sleep?': York Co. company, nonprofit team up to help kids

2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

2:25 Rock Hill football team involved in fatal N.C. bus crash will return

1:51 Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

2:05 Year after deadly crash, Ramah football team prepares for first ever game