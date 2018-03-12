Rock Hill middle schoolers selling socks to help amputees

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 103 Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line Pause 111 Winthrop University leaders talk logo change 193 Simulated flyover of Fort Mill's planned Catawba Ridge High School 55 Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band 114 Are you as smart as a teenager? 133 York students have fun while learning 157 Former Rock Hill charter school teachers, staff describe academy decisions as 'unethical' 110 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 156 Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule 101 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Students in the International Baccalaureate program at Sullivan Middle School have sold nearly 160 packs of socks for their Soaring to Service initiative. The students teamed up with We Help Two, which provides the socks for sale, to raise money to provide prosthetics for children who are amputees. In addition, the program is providing socks to The Men's Haven homeless shelter in Rock Hill. By Tracy Kimball

