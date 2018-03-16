Clover teen’s final message was ‘Spread my love.’ Now his mother is following through

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 103 Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line Pause 111 Winthrop University leaders talk logo change 193 Simulated flyover of Fort Mill's planned Catawba Ridge High School 55 Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band Are you as smart as a teenager? 133 York students have fun while learning 157 Former Rock Hill charter school teachers, staff describe academy decisions as 'unethical' 110 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 156 Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A Clover therapist and the mother of 15-year-old Clover High School student Malaki Prescott, who took his own life on Jan. 29, discuss the need for more mental health awareness and education in schools and in the community. Amanda Harris Herald Sun

