York school district superintendent resigns; district looking for new leader

The York school district is looking for a new superintendent.
Vernon Prosser, who has served as superintendent for the York school district for nine years, has resigned his position, according to the district. His last day is June 30.
The York school board accepted Prosser’s resignation during the March 13 board meeting.
“The York School One board of trustees extends our best to Dr. Prosser for the work he has done and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Betty Johnson, school board chair.
During Prosser’s tenure, the district's high school graduation improvement rate increased from 82 percent to 92 percent in a district with a 75 percent poverty rate, according to the district.
Prosser also oversaw a partnership with York Technical College that provides programming for more than 500 students to earn college credit while they are in high school.
The number of students in Advanced Placement courses also increased during Prosser’s term, from 42 students to 200.
Prosser led the district during the development of a manufacturing credentials program that partners with local manufacturing companies to provide students with opportunities to pursue manufacturing positions after graduation.
York schools serve 5,100 students. The district is starting the process of searching for a new superintendent.
