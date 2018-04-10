Rock Hill's South Pointe High School leader retiring

South Pointe High School in Rock Hill will be looking for a new principal.
Al Leonard, who has served as principal of the high school since it opened in 2005, announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of this school year, according to the Rock Hill school district.
Leonard has worked in education for 30 years. He has served in administration for five years, previously leading Rosewood Elementary School and Sullivan Middle School. Leonard opened Saluda Trail Middle School and South Pointe as principal.
Leonard said Rock Hill "will always be a special place to me," in a statement from the district.
Leonard said he has been "fortunate to have been part of a community and district that have high expectations for its schools."
