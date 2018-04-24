New principal chosen for Rock Hill elementary school

Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School in Rock Hill is getting a new leader.
John Kirell, who once led Castle Heights Middle School, was named the new principal of Ebenezer Avenue, the school district announced Tuesday. He has been with Rock Hill schools for 20 years.
Ebenezer’s current principal Chris Beard is retiring after 29 years with the district. Kirell starts July 1.
Kirell most recently assisted the Rock Hill’s personnel department with special projects, according to the district. Kirell also was principal at Belleview Elementary School for eight years.
In April 2016, the South Carolina Council for Exceptional Children named Kirell principal of the year.
Kirell earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Winthrop University.
