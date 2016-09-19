‘Great guys:’ Clinton College students heartbroken over Rock Hill bus wreck deaths

Students at Clinton College in Rock Hill remained stunned and in shock Monday, two days after two students died and more were injured in a bus crash in North Carolina.
Students Devonte Gibson, 21, of Rock Hill, and Tito Hamilton, 19, of Pahokee, Florida, were killed along with an 8-year-old Rock Hill boy and the bus driver. The bus was carrying players for the Ramah Juco Academy football team when it crashed. Many of the players are Clinton students.
“We called Devonte ‘Gibby;’ he was a great guy, super smart,” said Markeshia Lockhart, a Clinton student. “He was always wanting people to get together, especially for things like Bible study.”
Lockhart called Hamilton “a big teddy bear” whom other students loved to talk with and hug because of his size.
“The loss of both of them is hard on everyone,” Lockhart said. “They were great guys. Everybody is heartbroken.”
Before a student assembly Monday morning, Rock Hill firefighters helped college officials lower the American flag on campus to half staff in memory of the dead and in honor of the injured.
Lockhart said that the student body is collectively praying for all who died and were injured.
“Everyone here is family,” Lockhart said.
Also killed in the crash were bus driver, Brian Andre Kirkpatrick, 43, of Chester, and Darice Lamont Hicks Jr., 8, of Rock Hill.
