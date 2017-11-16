3 finalists for York County’s next circuit judge named

The three men who sought to be York County’s next circuit court judge were named finalists late Wednesday.
The two women who sought the 16th Circuit circuit judge seat that covers York and Union counties were not named finalists.
James “Jimbo” Morton, Bryson “B.J” Barrowclough, and William “Bill” McKinnon were chosen Wednesday as finalists by the members of the S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission, said Erin Crawford chief legal counsel for the commission.
Rock Hill lawyer Leah Moody and Lisa Collins, 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor, were not selected as finalists.
The commission nominates up to three finalists for the General Assembly to eventually vote on, Crawford said. Circuit judges in South Carolina are selected by the 170 members of the Legislature, not by public vote.
Most states have popular vote judicial elections.
The vote by legislators to decide who will be the next judge is scheduled Feb. 7. The three finalists cannot seek endorsements from legislators until noon Jan. 16, Crawford said. The term of office is for six years. The 16th Circuit has two resident judge seats.
Morton is a Rock Hill lawyer and former prosecutor who was a finalist for judge in 2014 in a race eventually won by current 16th Circuit Judge Judge Dan Hall.
Barrowclough is 16th Circuit Deputy Public Defender.
McKinnon is a prosecutor with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office who formerly was in private practice. McKinnon also was a finalist in 2014 for the seat won by Judge Hall.
One of the three will replace Judge John C. Hayes III, whose term ends in December. Hayes has mandatory retirement because he is reaching age 72.
All five candidates who applied earlier this year had screenings Wednesday in Columbia in front of the commission, said Crawford of the commission.
