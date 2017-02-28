City must reinforce inclusiveness as value

1:25 Check out gorgeous views from some of York County's best patio bars Pause

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

1:38 File Video: Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

0:39 Video: Keon Johnson talks about Winthrop's reaction to winning Big South championship

2:05 Video: how well do Fort Mill softball pitcher and catcher Bella Roy and Lauren Collie know each other?

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window