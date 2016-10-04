York, Chester football games, SC swim meet rescheduled due to Hurricane Matthew

A state swim championship and several York and Chester county football games have been rescheduled due to the looming arrival of Hurricane Matthew.
The state swimming championships set for this weekend in Columbia have been postponed to the weekend of Oct. 14-15.
These football games have been moved up to Thursday:
▪ Nation Ford at Rock Hill, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Westwood at South Pointe, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Columbia at Chester (JV at 6 p.m., followed by varsity game)
These football games have been moved to Monday:
▪ Columbia at Chester, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Lamar at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.
Check back for updates.
