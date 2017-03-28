USA BMX Nationals set for Rock Hill March 31-April 2

The seventh stop of the 2017 USA BMX National Series is in Rock Hill this weekend.
Novant Health BMX Supercross Track is hosting the event, the Carolina Nationals, which runs from March 31 to April 2 and is expected to draw thousands of riders from across the country and globe. Alise Post, Brooke Crain, Connor Fields, Corben Sharrah and Nic Long - all members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic BMX team - will all compete in Rock Hill.
“I’m looking forward to being back in Rock Hill,” said Fields, who a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics. “It’s always one of my favorite tracks to race on, and I always feel the southern hospitality!’
Rock Hill will host the UCI BMX World Championships this summer, July 25-30.
Crain said, “I always love coming to Rock Hill. It’s one of the best facilities we have here in the US. - track is good, facility is beautiful, people are nice and it’s a great warm up as we head into the World Championships that will also be held at this track in July.”
Recently crowned the Collegiate National Champion, Carolina’s hometown pro Justin Posey returns to Rock Hill from Indianapolis - where he’s currently finishing out his last year of college - to see his fans and race at a track that’s special to him.
“I’m very excited to get back to the east coast and race in front of my home crowd,” Posey said. “Growing up in Winston-Salem, Rock Hill was always my local track and has a special place in my heart. It will always be one of my favorite places to race, and I’m really looking forward to racing and hopefully will bring home a win for the Carolinas.”
Races will begin this Friday, March 31, at 2:30 p.m.; on Saturday, races begin at noon; and on Sunday, races begin at 8 a.m. Gates and concession stands will open earlier for practice. The three-day event is open to the public, no tickets required to enter and parking is available for $10 per day, or $25 for a weekend pass.
For details on this weekend’s event visit http://rockhillscbmx.com/carolinanats/.
