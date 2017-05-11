Josh Davis, 2017 York County Sports Hall of Fame inductee

The Herald will be recognizing the York County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2017 inductees this week, leading up to the 5:30 p.m. induction ceremony on May 16 at the Hood Center.
Josh Davis had a storied three sport career at York Comprehensive High, earning All-Region three times in football and a selection to the Shrine Bowl. Davis was a three-year letter winner in basketball and a track state champion in the 100 meters.
He enrolled at Marshall University where he earned All-MAC each of his four years. He broke the NCAA record for receptions by a freshman and finished his career ranked second in NCAA for career receptions. Davis played wide receiver and punt returner for multiple NFL teams, and won the 2007 World Bowl while playing for the Hamburg Sea Devils in NFL Europe.
Tickets to the 2017 induction ceremony cost $25 and can be purchased (do so by May 12) at the Rock Hill/York County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, located inside the Hood Center. Sponsorships are available by contacting Todd Lumpkin at 803-517-2475.
