Kelsey gets a new right-hand man on Winthrop's sideline; Eagles athletes honored

Winthrop men’s basketball program has its new associate head coach, and he’s a familiar name to Eagle and Big South fans.





Former Longwood head coach Jayson Gee was named Friday as coach Pat Kelsey’s right-hand man, taking over for long time associate head coach Mark Prosser, who was announced as Western Carolina’s new head coach March 27.

“Jayson is one of the most respected individuals in college basketball,” Kelsey said in a release issued by the university.

“He is a mentor to many in our profession and to hundreds of young men that he has coached. His wealth of knowledge and experience as a head coach will be invaluable to me in all facets of our program. To get a coach of Jayson’s caliber and experience is a coup for us here at Winthrop. He will make a big impact on our program.”

Gee’s five-season run heading the Lancers is the most recent stop in a coaching career that will reach its 30th season in 2018-'19. He enjoys a career record of 202-175 as a head coach, having spent time as Cleveland State’s associate head coach prior to his appointment at Longwood.

Winthrop lacrosse advances on record-setting day for Beatson

Winthrop women’s lacrosse star Nicole Beatson has enjoyed a career and season to remember, and she only added to that legacy in Saturday’s Big South tournament quarterfinal victory over Longwood.

Beatson became the Big South’s all-time single-season goals (82) and points leader (101) in the Eagles’ 22-6 decision over the Lancers at Eagle Field Saturday afternoon. The senior attacker found the net on 7-of-12 tries, adding a helper to yet another stellar day.

The Saturday performance should draw Beatson that much closer to the regular-season national scoring title. The Skaneateles, N.Y., native entered the contest with a four-goal lead over Boston College’s Sam Apuzzo and Stony Brook’s Courtney Murphy.

Winthrop (13-5) advances to a semifinal date with second-seeded Liberty (13-4), to be played Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be played at regular-season champ High Point’s Vert Stadium.

Beatson headlines Winthrop All-Conference performers

Beatson’s season earned her plaudits from the Big South Conference as its Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Year, announced Thursday afternoon.The senior becomes the second Eagle in program history to receive the honor, edging out High Point’s Brooke Stevens by two first-place votes and one point.

Senior midfielder Katherine Judge (49 goals, 52 total points) joined Beatson on the All-Conference first team, as did redshirt junior goalkeeper Alaina Girani.

Girani turned in a .474 save percentage in 18 starts for the Eagles.

Senior attacker Kristen Shriver (29 goals, 50 assists) earned second-team All-Conference honors.Senior Jordyn Elliott was named to the conference’s All-Academic team.

Women’s tennis prepares for NCAAs

The Big South Conference champion Winthrop women’s tennis team will soon find out its postseason destination.

The team will gather for a watch party at Hickory Tavern in Rock Hill Tuesday evening, with the brackets being unveiled beginning at 5 p.m. Fans are invited to come out and watch the announcement with the team. The athletics department will also have available door prizes.

Winthrop softball players receive prestigious honor

Winthrop softball players Blake Wallert and Sabrina Shroades were awarded induction into the Pi Kappa Phi honor society. Wallert, a junior infielder and exercise science major from Clover, has a 4.0 grade-point average, while Shroades, a sophomore pitcher from Musselman, W.Va., has posted a 3.975 GPA as a business administration major.

"I am extremely honored to be inducted into Phi Kappa Phi," Wallert stated in a release. "This honor not only recognizes the hard work that I have put into my education, but will also provide me with many resources to further my education and career. This truly is a blessing and God is so good!"

Peek honored again

Sophomore Zach Peek received the Big South’s Starting Pitcher of the Week award for April 16-22, his third such honor this year.Peek (4-4, 3.86 ERA) threw eight shutout innings in a 3-0 victory over UNC Asheville.

The Eagles return to the diamond Wednesday following a week-plus break, traveling to Charlotte for a noon game with the 49ers.