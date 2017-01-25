Winthrop women’s basketball coach Kevin Cook suspended

Winthrop women’s basketball coach Kevin Cook has been suspended from his position due to a personnel matter, according to a release from the school’s athletic department Wednesday morning.
He answered a reporter’s phone call Wednesday afternoon but said his employer had instructed him to not have any contact with the media and that he “could not provide any comment at this time.”
“I look forward to visiting with you when this is all over,” Cook added.
A former WNBA assistant coach and head coach of the Nigeria national team, Cook is in his fifth year as the Eagles’ head coach. He led the program to the NCAA tournament in 2014 and is 68-77 during his time in charge of Winthrop women’s basketball, though the Eagles have won just six of their last 49 games since the start of the 2015-16 campaign.
The school press release said assistant coach Lynette Woodard will serve as acting head coach during this time.
“What we put in the release is all we can share at this time,” said Winthrop athletic director Ken Halpin. “As we find out more there will be more information. There’s no timeline or any more details to share at this time.”
