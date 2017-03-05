Winthrop wins Big South title, headed back to NCAA tournament

1:52 Video: Winthrop survives thrilling semifinal OT win in Big South tourney Pause

0:49 Video: Winthrop assistant coach Mark Prosser talks about his prep alma mater renaming its basketball court after his late father, Skip Prosser

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:58 Teen battling illness given 'better than expected' wish in Fort Mill

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners