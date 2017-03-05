Winthrop wins Big South title, headed back to NCAA tournament

Winthrop beat Campbell 76-59 on Sunday afternoon to bag its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years.
The Coliseum student section poured on to the court following the Eagles’ first Big South title win at home in 10 years. The Eagles had fallen short in the conference tournament finals each of the last three years but broke through against the worn down No. 7 seed Camels, who were playing their fourth game in six days. Keon Johnson heated up in the second half to finish with 26 points, while fellow senior Roderick Perkins chipped in 15. Xavier Cooks had 17 points and 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double.
Winthrop (26-6) led by seven points at the half after shooting 50 percent from the floor and making 5 of 11 from 3-point land. Perkins lifted the Eagles with 15 points, making 6 of 7 shots and each of three 3-pointers. He hit two of them during a strong start for the hosts, who got Duby Okeke open for a slam on the first play of the game and led 12-2 with barely 4 minutes played.
Campbell, playing in its first Big South final since 1994, grew into the game gradually after making just one of its first eight attempts, but Winthrop’s defense forced the Camels (17-17) into a number of contested long range shots. Campbell’s Chris Clemons - who averaged 37 points in his first three tournament games - had 10 points at the break, but made just 2 of 12 shots.
Turning point
An 11-2 run in the first half gave Winthrop the lead, and another 11-2 surge to start the second buried the Camels. It was Johnson’s show, as he hit three 3-pointers in the first couple minutes of the second half to put the visitors on the ropes.
Critical
Winthrop held Campbell under 0.97 points per possession in both regular season wins over the Camels, and was even stingier on Sunday, holding Kevin McGeehan’s team to 0.87.
The Eagles avoided foul trouble. They had just four at the half and finished with only nine. Crucially, Cooks
Star contributors
As much as Winthrop exorcised some Big South final gremlins, Johnson did as well. He’d struggled in the Eagles’ three previous losses on the final Sunday and he had a fairly quiet first half this time too. Somebody put him in the microwave at halftime because he scored 12 points in the first couple minutes of the second period, including multiple 3s during the 11-2 burst that cooked the Camels for good.
Cooks pitched in with what’s becoming normal, a double-double. Perkins gave Winthrop a huge lift in the first half, scoring all of his 15 points in the first 20 minutes and carrying the team while Johnson tried to find his footing offensively.
Winthrop’s defense on Clemons was very good. Most of his shots had a hand in his face, and though that hadn’t really mattered in the tournament’s first three games, it was a big deal on Sunday when Clemons wasn’t at his most fresh. He finished with 29 points but made just 9 of 27 shots and 6 of 18 from 3.
On deck
The NCAA tournament selection show. The Eagles should find out where they’re headed and who they’re playing on March 12.
