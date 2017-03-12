Winthrop will face Butler in NCAA Tournament

1:42 March snow and cold in York County a minus for peaches, bonus for kids Pause

2:00 Fellow Rock Hill police help legendary officer and leader fight cancer battle

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010