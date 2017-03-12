Winthrop will face Butler in NCAA Tournament

Winthrop fans would concur it’s much more enjoyable to watch CBS’ NCAA Tournament Selection Show at the Coliseum than on the couch.
Those that gathered at the Coliseum Sunday night learned that the 13-seeded Eagles will face No. 4 seed Butler on Thursday in the tournament’s first round.
Winthrop finished the regular season 26-6, winning the Big South title for the first time since 2010. The Eagles won a Division I-best 12 road games and booked their first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years with a 17-point win over Campbell on March 5 in Rock Hill.
Butler lost in the first round of the Big East tournament to Xavier, finishing the regular season 23-8. The Bulldogs won 12 games in a very deep league, and Chris Holtmann’s team is rewarded with a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Holtmann and Kelsey crossed coaching paths when the former was Gardner-Webb’s head coach before leaving to take an assistant position at Butler under former coach Brad Stevens in 2013.
Winthrop’s 13 seed was the program’s second highest, after the 2006-07 team, which was awarded an 11 seed.
