Pat Kelsey has change of heart, reneges on taking UMass job

Pat Kelsey had a change of heart and decided against taking the UMass basketball head coaching job on Thursday, less than an hour before his introductory press conference in Amherst.
Press, school administrators, fans and a pep band and cheerleaders had gathered only to be told the press conference was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, according to Tweets from The Daily Hampshire Gazette’s Matt Vautour, who was covering the event.
Citing unnamed sources, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported that Kelsey “didn’t feel like it was the right place for him.”
Kelsey coached Winthrop the last five seasons but took the UMass job on Tuesday, less than five days after guiding the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years. Kelsey was 102-59 during his initial tenure in Rock Hill. It is unclear if he will return to coach Winthrop next season.
The move is eerily similar to Gregg Marshall’s decision in 2006 to return to Winthrop after accepting the College of Charleston job and completing the introductory press conference.
He changed his mind on the way back to Rock Hill and was taken back by president Anthony DiGiorgio and the team. The 2006-07 Winthrop team went on to win 29 games, reach the NCAA Tournament and knock off Notre Dame, the only tournament win in the school’s history.
