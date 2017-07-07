Winthrop women’s basketball coach Lynette Woodard names assistant coaching staff

Winthrop head women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard has completed the hiring of her assistant coaching staff.
Woodard, who was named head coach of the Eagles on March 28, hired Kevin Lynum, Tesia Harris and Tobias Pinson to make up the assistant coaching staff. Gabe Holguin has been named the director of basketball operations.
Lynum comes to the Eagle program from Northwest Kansas Technical College in Kansas where he was the head women's basketball coach and head sports information director. In one season he led the program to a 28-2 mark, the most wins in its history. The team made the NJCAA Region VI Tournament and he was a finalist for the WBCA/Marine Corps Junior College National Coach of the Year award.
Lynum, a graduate of American Military University in Charles Town, W.Va., also has extensive experience at various levels of college, high school and youth basketball. Woodard was excited to add Lynum in large part because of his recruiting acumen.
“He brings a work ethic, a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Woodard. “In his role as director of recruiting operations, he will help bolster our recruiting efforts with his strong national recruiting ties. I feel he is one of the best young recruiters in the business. Coach is committed and no one works harder. He is a natural born leader and is an asset to our program here at Winthrop.”
Harris joins the Eagles after spending the last year working as the senior manager of business operations with Unique Sports Management (Melville, N.Y.), where she managed the day-to-day activities of professionals as well as managing branding, social media strategies, and coordinated the recruitment of prospected collegiate athletes. Harris played college basketball at Delaware and St. John's (N.Y.) University where she combined to score 1,000 points in her career. She graduated from St. John’s with a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in sociology in 2011, then played professionally in Europe. After graduation she continued her playing career overseas with a stop in Slovakia with SBK Samorin. She’s also worked with the NBA in recent years.
“Her collegiate and professional experiences will be a valuable asset in her role as coach and mentor to our players,” Woodard said. “In her role at Winthrop, she will support all aspects of our program: recruiting, scouting and assisting with player development. She will monitor our student-athletes for academic success and oversee our community service projects.”
Pinson comes to Winthrop after serving as an assistant coach with the USC Upstate women's basketball program in 2016-17.
He spent a year as a player with Winthrop’s program before ending up at USC Upstate, where he graduated with a degree in business, economics and finance in 2015. He’s worked as an assistant coach in the high school and NCAA Division II ranks since graduation.
“Tobias is an excellent coach and we are excited to have him here at Winthrop,” said Woodard. “He will be involved in every aspect of the program, including recruiting, scouting, practice, game preparation and player development. With the strong sense of ethics and integrity that he brings I am confident he will do an excellent job for our program.”
Holguin is familiar with Winthrop in many ways.
He graduated from the school in 2014 after running cross-country and earning All-Big South three times. He most recently worked as an assistant to Winthrop’s associate athletic directors with a number of duties falling under his purview. Holguin will coordinate all of the Winthrop women’s basketball team’s activities, including travel arrangements, team meals, and day-to-day operations.
