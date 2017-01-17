Lancaster’s Nygel Moore shines in national football all-star game in Dallas

Lancaster’s Nygel Moore ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns and earned MVP honors in the under-15 International Bowl Monday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Moore, who attends A.R. Rucker Middle School, scored a pair of TDs in the first half of his team’s 41-29 all-star game win.
“I’m a huge Cowboys fan so playing here and playing so well as a team is really cool,” said Moore. “I’ve made so many great friends in a short time that I’ll always remember this week.”
Keyshard McCroey, an eighth grader from Dutchman Creek Middle School, and Marshall Stafford, an eighth grader from Castle Heights, played in the second under-15 all-star game held at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium.
And another local, Dutchman Creek seventh grader Keveion McCroey, played in the under-14 version of the game.
Touchdown by U-15/14 Honor Nygel Moore! #EarnYourStars pic.twitter.com/md23iU81Ov— U.S. National Team (@USNFT) January 16, 2017
