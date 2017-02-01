It’s college signing day, athletes all over York County are making big decisions

South Pointe
South Pointe’s media center buzzed Wednesday after four student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to play college football.
For receiver Jonathan Muhammad, the decision to sign with South Carolina State was not difficult. After spending his first three years at Rock Hill High School with no scholarship offers, the senior wide receiver transferred to South Pointe where he received a scholarship from S.C. State following an incredible playoff performance against Belton-Honea Path. Muhammad had three receptions for 60 yards, including one for 36 yeards.
“Without the transfer it would have been hard to get the offer, as far as showing my talents and showing that I could still play,” said Muhammad prior to signing his letter. Having relationships with future teammates and a good visit to S.C. State, made Muhammad’s decision fairly easy.
“The visit there and actually being on campus and enjoying the campus is what made me decide,” Muhammad said. “I know a couple people from Rock Hill High that went to S.C. State are still going there and it kind of influenced me to go because I knew them and played with them in previous years.”
Justin Pendergrass, who also transferred to South Pointe for his senior year, faced a more difficult decision-making process. He was nsure if playing college football was the best choice for his future. Pendergrass, a wide receiver, spent long nights weighing his options.
“Everything kind of came late, I had offers early but nothing that I was wanting to do,” Pendergrass said Wednesday. “Late night thinking, a lot of stuff running through my mind, I just kind of weighed my options.”
Pendergrass signed with Limestone College in Gaffney.
“Limestone showed love from the start,” Pendergrass said. “The first time they talked to me they said they were going to offer me. Just showing love from the start and believing in me, that stuff did a lot.”
Running back Voshon St. Hill knew his college years would likely involve football. He amassed just over 1,200 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns last season. Newberry College has a very similar offensive scheme to South Pointe and was the best fit for St. Hill.
“Newberry just felt like home and I just felt comfortable there. They run the same offense we run, it’s basically like going to a South Pointe game, especially with Greg being there and playing quarterback. I’ve been around him since I was in ninth grade and we clicked, football just brought us closer,” St. Hill said.
The Stallion running back was referring to former South Pointe quarterback and friend, Greg Ruff.
Thomas Davis Comeback Player of the Year award winner, Ken’Darious Frederick, battled through injuries during his junior season, but was not surprised by the amount of attention he received from collegiate coaching staffs. With offers from South Carolina State, Charleston Southern, Chatanooga, and Western Kentucky, the standout defensive back chose The Citadel because of its prestigious academics.
“It made me hesitate at first for a minute because (military school) wasn’t something I was used to, but I got comfortable with it and accepted it,” said Fredrick moments before signing his letter of intent. “I’m already disciplined so it shouldn’t be too difficult.”
South Pointe head coach, Strait Herron said he takes pride in the four players, who each were impactful to the Stallion football program.
“They’ve had a huge impact on South Pointe football,” Herron said. “We’re going to miss those types of kids, but we’ve got others coming, thank goodness.”
After four years of hard work, St. Hill and Frederick will walk out of South Pointe High School with three state championship rings. The oppurtunity to sign letters of intent together also created a special moment.
“We talked about this as ninth graders coming up that we’d all sign together and win championships together,” said St. Hill, “For us to accomplish that, it means a lot.”
Lancaster
Desmond Ricks, Hampton (football)
Farrika Grier, South Carolina State (football)
Ant Foster, Newberry (football)
Cordarious Tinsley, Limestone (football)
Houston Brantley, Wingate (football)
