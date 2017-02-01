It’s college signing day, athletes all over York County are making big decisions

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23 Pause

0:54 Video: Jerry Howard grateful to his teammates for attending father's funeral

0:45 Video: watch South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. hurdle a tackler in the Stallions' win last week

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor