Northwestern’s Gilreath chucks no-hitter Wednesday

Like any pitcher tossing a no-hitter, Northwestern’s John Gilreath got plenty of defensive help from his Trojan buddies Wednesday night in a 13-0 win over Spartanburg.
Jeff Taylor caught a ball in the right field gap on the edge of his glove, the snow cone catch even sweeter considering it saved a no-no. And first baseman Andrew Shipman barged through a fence on his side of the field to make another out. Catcher Brandon Ashley made the final big play, backing up a ball thrown away at first to hose the runner, who made a greedy turn toward second base before trying to dive back to first base.
Gilreath, a left-handed junior committed to South Carolina, struck out five. Three errors prevented a perfect game, but Gilreath and the state’s No. 1-ranked Trojans had no problems brushing aside the Vikings in five innings. Two of the errors came in the first frame of the home opener but Northwestern got out of the inning with a double play ball.
“Just mowing them down after that,” Ashley said.
“Filling up the zone, just hitting your spots,” said Gilreath.
“That was the biggest thing, was hitting the spots,” added Ashley.
Both agreed that bright new lights at the Trojan baseball field may have helped. Not that Gilreath noticed after the first inning. After each inning he’d talk to coaches before heading down to the bullpen where he slipped on his sweatshirt and watched Northwestern’s batters in silence. After Ashley’s final out, Trojans piled on top of their ace to celebrate.
“John puts in the work pitching,” Ashley said. “He goes about his job and gets it done.”
