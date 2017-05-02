After midnight, South Pointe baseball pulls off historic win

South Pointe will host its first Upper State championship baseball game Thursday after a late night comeback Tuesday/Wednesday to knock Aiken out of the 4A state playoffs.
The Stallions (22-7) needed to beat the Hornets twice to keep their season alive. Ty Good struck out 10 batters to keep South Pointe in the first game, which was delayed three hours because of torrential rain.
Aiken pitcher Bryan Melvin mowed down 12 Stallion batters. But Jake Kurn homered - one of two South Pointe hits in the game - off Melvin in the top of the seventh and the visitors got the three outs needed to force a second game.
“Our motto was don’t let us win Game 1,” said South Pointe coach Joel Taylor.
The momentum was on South Pointe’s side in the second game. Trey Prince pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and Spencer Bala, Bo Taylor and Daniel Lipe combined for seven hits. The game went to extra innings - nothing happened on time during this trip - but ripped off seven unanswered runs in the eighth inning for a historic 11-4 win that clinched the program’s first district championship. The Stallions will face either Blue Ridge or North Augusta at home on Thursday.
Seven hours and 15 innings of baseball later, South Pointe wins District 3 in Class 4A. Aiken's season ends with an 11-4 loss in 8. pic.twitter.com/KSyCWrgcLn— Brandon T. Mauk (@BrandonTMauk) May 2, 2017
BOYS’ SOCCER
Late Monday
York advanced in the 4A state playoffs behind a Sean Walsh hat-trick, beating Belton-Honea Path 4-1. Eric Martinez bagged the opener for the Cougars before Walsh scored the next three, taking his season total to 24. Mason Lane and Matthew Tillotson led a stingy defensive effort. York faces Aiken or Travelers Rest at home on Thursday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Late Monday
York won its first home playoff girls’ soccer game in school history Monday, dispatching Belton-Honea Path 6-0. Abby Good and Aubrey Mowrey both scored twice and Katherine Lee and Heather Pumphrey each added a goal in the Cougars’ blowout. They host North Augusta Wednesday in the second round.
