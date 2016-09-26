High School Football

September 26, 2016 2:47 PM

Squads for 80th Shrine Bowl announced; five from The Herald’s coverage area picked

Staff reports

Rosters for the 80th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas were released Monday afternoon and five locals made the cut for South Carolina’s squad.

Northwestern duo Gage Moloney (QB) and Jerry Howard (running back), South Pointe pair Ken’darius Fredrick (defensive back) and Bryson Cooper (linebacker) and Rock Hill’s Kendrick Hicks (linebacker) were selected by South Carolina’s coaching staff.

This is the fourth year in a row that Northwestern has had at least two players selected. Corey Seargent and Mason Rudolph were picked in 2013, Dupree Hart and Chris Bouyer went in 2014 and Trae’von Hinton and Miles Corpening represented the Trojans last December.

Hicks is Rock Hill’s first Shrine Bowl selection since 2011, when Mitchell Jeter was selected.

South Carolina’s coach staff is led by Newberry coach Phil Strickland. Leonard Johnson (Lake Marion), Charles Patterson (Hanahan), Michael Mayer (Indian Land), Daryl King (Lake View), Rick Scott (Spartanburg High) and Trey Wallace (Airport) are the head and assistant coaches working with Strickland.

North Carolina’s head coach is Murphy High’s David Gentry. Kevin Gellespre (Page), David Lovette (Grays Creek), Ken Avent Jr. (James Kenan), Steve Breitenstein (Watauga) and Tim Carson (Weddington) will assist Gentry.

This year’s game is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg.

2016 South Carolina Shrine Bowl sqad
 
Number Name Position School Height Weight
1 Shi Smith WR Union County 5'10" 180
2 Tancey Richardson DB South Aiken 6'1" 185
3 Jackson Williamson QB Westside 6'3" 205
4 Darius Douglas ATH Berkeley 5'11" 185
6 Austin Connor WR Dutch Fork 6'0" 180
7 Lummie Young DB Westside 6'2" 205
9 OrTre Smith WR Wando 6'4" 218
10 Gage Moloney QB Northwestern 6'2" 215
19 Davondre Robinson DB Lake Marion 6'0" 190
20 Malik Brooks RB Saluda 5'11" 185
22 Bryce Singleton WR Hilton Head 6'0" 190
24 Damani Staley LB Ridge View 6'3" 215
26 Cameron Bent ATH Bluffton 6'1" 181
28 Jerry Howard RB Northwestern 6'0" 205
30 Dwane Nichols DB Lake View 6'2" 185
32 Davunta Porter DB Latta 6'3" 190
33 Kerryon Richardson DB Airport 5'10" 170
34 Deandre Peterson LB Fort Dorchester 6'0" 205
35 Kendrick Hicks LB Rock Hill 6'1" 215
36 Ken'darius Fredrick DB South Pointe 6'1" 170
37 Shawn Moore LB Spring Valley 6'1" 205
40 Aaron Watson DB Byrnes 6'0" 170
44 D'Marco Jackson LB Broome 6'0" 205
46 Jermaine McDaniel DL Dillon 6'2" 235
48 Brad Johnson DL Pendleton 6'3" 230
50 Jalin Walker DL Laurens 6'1" 305
51 Bryson Cooper LB South Pointe 6'1" 220
52 Grady Thomas OL Spartanburg 6'4" 285
53 Logan Carpenter LB/LS Hartsville 5'11" 205
55 George Crosby OL Colleton County 6'2" 295
60 Noah Hannon OL Greer 6'2" 265
62 Chad Gardner OL Boiling Springs 6'2" 280
70 Summie Carlay OL Laurens 6'5" 285
71 Marcus McKethan OL Barnwell 6'7" 335
74 J.T. Melton OL Dillon 6'2" 280
79 Malik Sumter OL Dutch Fork 6'2" 280
81 Will Register TE Chapin 6'5" 250
82 Tyler Hamilton WR Hilton Head 5'10" 175
83 Pressley Harvin Punter Sumter 6'2" 240
84 Keith Pearson WR Woodruff 5'10" 170
85 Cameron Butler ATH Ridge View 6'3" 210
89 Dawson Henis Kicker River Bluff 6'1" 170
90 Davonne Bowen DL Woodmont 6'1" 225
99 Octavious Pringle DL Brookland-Cayce 6'3" 315
SOURCE: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
2016 North Carolina Shrine Bowl sqad
 
Number Name Position School Height Weight
1 Christian Beal RB East Forsyth 5'10" 190
2 Javon Leake RB Page 6'0" 210
3 Caleb Farley WR Maiden 6'3" 185
6 Jayden Borders WR Shelby 5'10" 170
7 Thomas Hennigan WR Northern Guilford 6'2" 210
9 Hamsah Nasrildeen DB Concord 6'5" 215
10 Hendon Hooker QB Dudley 6'4" 213
15 Will Jones QB Page 6'5" 200
19 Jaylin Dickerson DB Pinecrest 6'2" 185
20 Brelin Faison-Walden DB Grimsley 6'0" 205
22 Chris Ingram DB Mooresville 6'0" 175
24 Ben Norris LB Myers Park 6'4" 225
26 Josiah Carlton LB Reagan 6'0" 215
28 DeQuondre Wilson DB Crest 6'0" 183
32 Darien Reynolds LB Vance 6'0" 205
33 Madison Cone DB East Forsyth 5'10" 185
34 Larry Roundtree III RB Millbrook 5'10" 205
35 Justin Foster LB Crest 6'4" 243
36 Fabian McDonald WR South Johnston 5'9" 180
37 Trajan McQueen LB West Mecklenburg 6'0" 222
40 Matthew Butler DL Garner 6'4" 265
42 Jarius Cotton DB Hibriten 5'9" 180
44 Sherrod Greene LB Rocky Mount 6'1" 220
46 Darius Hodge LB Wake Forest 6'2" 240
48 Darius Pinnix II ATH Western Alamance 6'2" 225
50 Jack Bowler OL Cardinal Gibbons 6'3" 275
51 Carl Isaac DL Richmond County 6'3" 250
52 Isaiah Jones DL West Forsyth 6'3" 295
53 Mitch Hall LS Clayton 6'3" 205
54 Dacquari Wilson OL Dudley 6'3" 295
62 Matthew Curry OL Hillside 6'3" 340
63 T.J. Moore OL Mallard Creek 6'5" 285
64 Eric Douglas OL Mallard Creek 6'5" 285
70 Jomaious Williams DL New Hanover 6'4" 270
71 Brock Hoffman OL Statesville 6'4" 302
75 DayQuan Watkins OL T.C. Roberson 6'7" 350
78 D'Mitri Emmanuel OL Marvin Ridge 6'3" 295
79 Stone Edwards DL Orange 6'4" 240
80 Torrence Williams DL Walter Williams 6'2" 260
82 Emeka Emezie WR Marvin Ridge 6'3" 200
84 Cameron Dollar WR East Lincoln 6'2" 190
85 Jake Lawler LB South Mecklenburg 6'3" 227
90 Noah Giroux K/P Garner 6'0" 180
99 Xach Gill DL Wake Forest 6'5" 270
SOURCE: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Video: Nation Ford-Indian Land highlights

View more video

Sports Videos