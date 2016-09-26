Squads for 80th Shrine Bowl announced; five from The Herald’s coverage area picked

Rosters for the 80th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas were released Monday afternoon and five locals made the cut for South Carolina’s squad.
Northwestern duo Gage Moloney (QB) and Jerry Howard (running back), South Pointe pair Ken’darius Fredrick (defensive back) and Bryson Cooper (linebacker) and Rock Hill’s Kendrick Hicks (linebacker) were selected by South Carolina’s coaching staff.
This is the fourth year in a row that Northwestern has had at least two players selected. Corey Seargent and Mason Rudolph were picked in 2013, Dupree Hart and Chris Bouyer went in 2014 and Trae’von Hinton and Miles Corpening represented the Trojans last December.
Hicks is Rock Hill’s first Shrine Bowl selection since 2011, when Mitchell Jeter was selected.
South Carolina’s coach staff is led by Newberry coach Phil Strickland. Leonard Johnson (Lake Marion), Charles Patterson (Hanahan), Michael Mayer (Indian Land), Daryl King (Lake View), Rick Scott (Spartanburg High) and Trey Wallace (Airport) are the head and assistant coaches working with Strickland.
North Carolina’s head coach is Murphy High’s David Gentry. Kevin Gellespre (Page), David Lovette (Grays Creek), Ken Avent Jr. (James Kenan), Steve Breitenstein (Watauga) and Tim Carson (Weddington) will assist Gentry.
This year’s game is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|1
|Shi Smith
|WR
|Union County
|5'10"
|180
|2
|Tancey Richardson
|DB
|South Aiken
|6'1"
|185
|3
|Jackson Williamson
|QB
|Westside
|6'3"
|205
|4
|Darius Douglas
|ATH
|Berkeley
|5'11"
|185
|6
|Austin Connor
|WR
|Dutch Fork
|6'0"
|180
|7
|Lummie Young
|DB
|Westside
|6'2"
|205
|9
|OrTre Smith
|WR
|Wando
|6'4"
|218
|10
|Gage Moloney
|QB
|Northwestern
|6'2"
|215
|19
|Davondre Robinson
|DB
|Lake Marion
|6'0"
|190
|20
|Malik Brooks
|RB
|Saluda
|5'11"
|185
|22
|Bryce Singleton
|WR
|Hilton Head
|6'0"
|190
|24
|Damani Staley
|LB
|Ridge View
|6'3"
|215
|26
|Cameron Bent
|ATH
|Bluffton
|6'1"
|181
|28
|Jerry Howard
|RB
|Northwestern
|6'0"
|205
|30
|Dwane Nichols
|DB
|Lake View
|6'2"
|185
|32
|Davunta Porter
|DB
|Latta
|6'3"
|190
|33
|Kerryon Richardson
|DB
|Airport
|5'10"
|170
|34
|Deandre Peterson
|LB
|Fort Dorchester
|6'0"
|205
|35
|Kendrick Hicks
|LB
|Rock Hill
|6'1"
|215
|36
|Ken'darius Fredrick
|DB
|South Pointe
|6'1"
|170
|37
|Shawn Moore
|LB
|Spring Valley
|6'1"
|205
|40
|Aaron Watson
|DB
|Byrnes
|6'0"
|170
|44
|D'Marco Jackson
|LB
|Broome
|6'0"
|205
|46
|Jermaine McDaniel
|DL
|Dillon
|6'2"
|235
|48
|Brad Johnson
|DL
|Pendleton
|6'3"
|230
|50
|Jalin Walker
|DL
|Laurens
|6'1"
|305
|51
|Bryson Cooper
|LB
|South Pointe
|6'1"
|220
|52
|Grady Thomas
|OL
|Spartanburg
|6'4"
|285
|53
|Logan Carpenter
|LB/LS
|Hartsville
|5'11"
|205
|55
|George Crosby
|OL
|Colleton County
|6'2"
|295
|60
|Noah Hannon
|OL
|Greer
|6'2"
|265
|62
|Chad Gardner
|OL
|Boiling Springs
|6'2"
|280
|70
|Summie Carlay
|OL
|Laurens
|6'5"
|285
|71
|Marcus McKethan
|OL
|Barnwell
|6'7"
|335
|74
|J.T. Melton
|OL
|Dillon
|6'2"
|280
|79
|Malik Sumter
|OL
|Dutch Fork
|6'2"
|280
|81
|Will Register
|TE
|Chapin
|6'5"
|250
|82
|Tyler Hamilton
|WR
|Hilton Head
|5'10"
|175
|83
|Pressley Harvin
|Punter
|Sumter
|6'2"
|240
|84
|Keith Pearson
|WR
|Woodruff
|5'10"
|170
|85
|Cameron Butler
|ATH
|Ridge View
|6'3"
|210
|89
|Dawson Henis
|Kicker
|River Bluff
|6'1"
|170
|90
|Davonne Bowen
|DL
|Woodmont
|6'1"
|225
|99
|Octavious Pringle
|DL
|Brookland-Cayce
|6'3"
|315
SOURCE: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
|Number
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|1
|Christian Beal
|RB
|East Forsyth
|5'10"
|190
|2
|Javon Leake
|RB
|Page
|6'0"
|210
|3
|Caleb Farley
|WR
|Maiden
|6'3"
|185
|6
|Jayden Borders
|WR
|Shelby
|5'10"
|170
|7
|Thomas Hennigan
|WR
|Northern Guilford
|6'2"
|210
|9
|Hamsah Nasrildeen
|DB
|Concord
|6'5"
|215
|10
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Dudley
|6'4"
|213
|15
|Will Jones
|QB
|Page
|6'5"
|200
|19
|Jaylin Dickerson
|DB
|Pinecrest
|6'2"
|185
|20
|Brelin Faison-Walden
|DB
|Grimsley
|6'0"
|205
|22
|Chris Ingram
|DB
|Mooresville
|6'0"
|175
|24
|Ben Norris
|LB
|Myers Park
|6'4"
|225
|26
|Josiah Carlton
|LB
|Reagan
|6'0"
|215
|28
|DeQuondre Wilson
|DB
|Crest
|6'0"
|183
|32
|Darien Reynolds
|LB
|Vance
|6'0"
|205
|33
|Madison Cone
|DB
|East Forsyth
|5'10"
|185
|34
|Larry Roundtree III
|RB
|Millbrook
|5'10"
|205
|35
|Justin Foster
|LB
|Crest
|6'4"
|243
|36
|Fabian McDonald
|WR
|South Johnston
|5'9"
|180
|37
|Trajan McQueen
|LB
|West Mecklenburg
|6'0"
|222
|40
|Matthew Butler
|DL
|Garner
|6'4"
|265
|42
|Jarius Cotton
|DB
|Hibriten
|5'9"
|180
|44
|Sherrod Greene
|LB
|Rocky Mount
|6'1"
|220
|46
|Darius Hodge
|LB
|Wake Forest
|6'2"
|240
|48
|Darius Pinnix II
|ATH
|Western Alamance
|6'2"
|225
|50
|Jack Bowler
|OL
|Cardinal Gibbons
|6'3"
|275
|51
|Carl Isaac
|DL
|Richmond County
|6'3"
|250
|52
|Isaiah Jones
|DL
|West Forsyth
|6'3"
|295
|53
|Mitch Hall
|LS
|Clayton
|6'3"
|205
|54
|Dacquari Wilson
|OL
|Dudley
|6'3"
|295
|62
|Matthew Curry
|OL
|Hillside
|6'3"
|340
|63
|T.J. Moore
|OL
|Mallard Creek
|6'5"
|285
|64
|Eric Douglas
|OL
|Mallard Creek
|6'5"
|285
|70
|Jomaious Williams
|DL
|New Hanover
|6'4"
|270
|71
|Brock Hoffman
|OL
|Statesville
|6'4"
|302
|75
|DayQuan Watkins
|OL
|T.C. Roberson
|6'7"
|350
|78
|D'Mitri Emmanuel
|OL
|Marvin Ridge
|6'3"
|295
|79
|Stone Edwards
|DL
|Orange
|6'4"
|240
|80
|Torrence Williams
|DL
|Walter Williams
|6'2"
|260
|82
|Emeka Emezie
|WR
|Marvin Ridge
|6'3"
|200
|84
|Cameron Dollar
|WR
|East Lincoln
|6'2"
|190
|85
|Jake Lawler
|LB
|South Mecklenburg
|6'3"
|227
|90
|Noah Giroux
|K/P
|Garner
|6'0"
|180
|99
|Xach Gill
|DL
|Wake Forest
|6'5"
|270
SOURCE: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
