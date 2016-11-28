Top performances by local college football players (Nov. 26)

Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- Fort Mill’s Godbolt had a big game for the Crusaders, who knocked off Tuskegee 45-26 in the second round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs. The senior safety made six tackles, broke up a pass and intercepted another that set up a field goal in the win. North Greenville faces North Alabama in the third round this weekend. North Alabama beat the Crusaders 52-21 in the regular season.
Deryan Sanders, Monterey Peninsula College (Calif.)- Sanders’ Monterey Peninsula team won its California junior college football bowl game, beating Los Medanos 28-21 over the weekend. The former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket caught nine passes for 111 yards to finish a strong sophomore season in which he made 60 catches for 764 yards and eight touchdowns. Sanders was named first team All-American Golden Coast League last week, too.
Terrance Morris, Wofford- the Terriers knocked off Charleston Southern 15-14 in the FCS playoffs, with Morris making three tackles, breaking up a pass and blocking a kick. Morris got his hands on a Bucs punt in the second quarter and Wofford recovered at the 2-yard line, but failed to score in the next four plays. Morris, the former Chester standout, and the Terriers take on The Citadel in the second round.
Worth Gregory, East Carolina- Fort Mill grad punted six times in his final college football game, averaging 46.2 yards per kick, with three punts 50 yards or longer and one kick downed inside the 20-yard line. Nation Ford’s J.T. Boyd also played in his final college game, starting at center for the Pirates in their 37-10 loss to Temple.
Corey Neely, Marshall- Neely’s college career ended with a 60-6 loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday. The former South Pointe Stallion started at safety and made nine tackles.
Taylor Sheets, Buffalo- Fort Mill High’s Sheets kicked off three times during the Bulls’ season-ending 27-19 loss to Bowling Green.
Nick McCloud, N.C. State- true freshman cornerback from South Pointe made a tackle during the Wolfpack’s 28-21 win over rival North Carolina.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State- Rock Hill High product made two catches for six yards in the Aggies’ 37-7 loss to Appalachian State.
Quan Caldwell, S.C. State- Chester’s Caldwell caught a pass for 17 yards during the Bulldogs’ season-ending 28-7 win over Bethune-Cookman.
Jerome Pettiway, S.C. State- junior punter from York hit four punts in the win over Bethune-Cookman for a 40-yard average, with one kick longer than 50 yards and one downed inside the 20-yard line.
Jordan Helms, North Greenville- true freshman from Nation Ford made a tackle during North Greenville’s NCAA Division II playoff win over Tuskegee.
Comments