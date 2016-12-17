South Pointe dominates Hartsville for three quarters, cruises to third straight state title

The South Pointe Stallions are getting used to these December Saturdays at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Stallions shook off a slow start — a combination of nerves and maybe some excitement — to handle Hartsville for the next three quarters of a 51-28 win.
South Pointe won its 15th straight playoff game, its third straight state championship, and fifth title overall in just 11 years of varsity football. Four of those titles have come in coach Strait Herron’s six seasons.
“This is a huge accomplishment for our school being so young,” said Herron, surrounded by reporters immediately after the game. “Very proud of them and I know our school is proud of them.”
“This is just a great thing to have,” offensive lineman Alex Lais said. “Not a lot of teams get to go to one state championship; we got three.”
The two-time defending state champs led 30-14 at the break, with most of the damage inflicted in the second quarter. Hartsville led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, a 52-yard Tiyon Evans TD run giving the Red Foxes the lead. Hartsville’s defense forced a pair of South Pointe punts.
But the Stallions erupted for 27 points in the second quarter. Derion Kenrick fired a 54-yard touchdown dart down the left sideline to Steven Gilmore Jr. to put the Stallions in front, but Gilmore Jr. was only getting started. He finished the first half with five catches for 127 yards and caught two more touchdowns, both screens, to give Strait Herron’s team a healthy lead at the break.
Eli Adams forced a fumble early in the third quarter and Jalen Pickett-Hicks scooped up the loose ball and returned it 35 yards for a score. Hartsville reduced the deficit, pouncing on its fumble in the end zone, but South Pointe grew the lead to three scores almost immediately, B.J. Davis catching Kendrick’s fifth TD pass of the day to make it 44-21 with a couple minutes left in the third.
Turning point
The second quarter. South Pointe scored three straight touchdowns, two came off interceptions. Gil more completed touchdown passes of 54, 17 and 45 yards to Derion Kendrick. The offense was helped by interceptions from B.J. Davis and Jaylen Mahoney.
Critical
The Stallions were able to take advantage of Hartsville’s turnovers. The Red Foxes had back-to-back turnovers in the second quarter, and both led to touchdowns.
“Last week we didn’t force any turnovers, and that’s kind of our motto,” said South Pointe defensive coordinator Jason Winstead. “To get three of them and scoring on defense is big.”
Star contributors
Steve Gilmore Jr. had 6 receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Derion Kendrick completed 18 of 28 passes for 261 yards and 5 touchdowns. Scott Robinson had four receptions for 51 yards, while Voshon Hill rushed 11 times for 48 yards. Junior B.J. Davis had an interception, dropped another that would have been a sure touchdown, then caught a TD pass in the second half.
“B.J. is just a tremendous player. His upside is unbelievable,” said Winstead.
On deck
Will this team continue its hot streak and capture a fourth state title? Quite a few starters return for a team that will almost certainly be No. 1 in the preaseason 4A state rankings.
Box score
South Pointe;3;27;14;7;-;51
Hartsville;7;7;7;7;-;28
Scoring summary
First Quarter
SP - B. T. Potter 22 yard field goal, 10:13
H - Tiyon Evans 52 yard run (Miller Braddock kick), 9:19
Second Quarter
SP - Steve Gilmore 54 yard pass from Derion Kendrick (B. T. Potter kick), 11:36
SP - Steve Gilmore 17 yard pass from Derion Kendrick (B. T. Potter kick), 10:11
SP - Steve Gilmore 45 yard pass from Derion Kendrick (B. T. Potter kick), 7:33
H - A. J. Joyner 1 yard run (Miller Braddock kick), 3:33
SP - Scott Robinson 5 yard pass from Derion Kendrick (B. T. Potter kick), 1:55
Third Quarter
SP - Jaylen Pickett-Hicks 37 yard fumble return (B. T. Potter kick), 7:59
H - Weidner Wilfong fumble recovery in the end zone (Miller Braddock kick), 5:01
SP - B. J. Davis 4 yard pass from Derion Kendrick (B. T. Potter kick), 3:16
Fourth Quarter
SP - Bo Taylor 13 yard pass from Tyleek Steele (B. T. Potter kick), 3:55
H - James Clair 1 yard run (Miller Braddock kick), 1:02
TEAM STATISTICS
;South Pointe;Hartsville
First Downs;18;22
Rushes-yards;26-128;55-398
Passing;20-30-0;7-14-2
Passing Yards;298;95
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties;9-66;10-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - South Pointe: Voshon St. Hill 11-48, Derion Kendrick 6-42, Joe Ervin 3-30, Geomni Mayfield 2-6, Marice Whitlock 1-3, Scott Robinson 1-0, Quay Chambers 2-(-1). Hartsville: Tiyon Evans 21-264, A. J. Joyner 10-69, Collins Bishop 14-63, Steve Joyner 1-8, Christopher Morris 1-(-2), James Clair 8-(-4).
PASSING - South Pointe: Derion Kendrick 18-28-0-5-261, B. T. Potter 1-1-0-0-24, Tyleek Steele 1-1-0-1-13. Hartsville: A. J. Joyner 7-13-2-0-95, Hunter Nobles 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING - South Pointe: Steve Gilmore 6-135, Scott Robinson 4-51, J. P. Pendergrass 3-30, Jonathan Muhammad 3-12, Voshon St. Hill 1-29, Derion Kendrick 1-24, Bo Taylor 1-13, B .J. Davis 1-4. Hartsville: Tiyon Evans 3-28, Steve Joyner 2-42, James Clair 2-25.
