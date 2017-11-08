D.K. and B.T. get their Army All-American jerseys

More Videos 1:36 Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent Pause 2:14 Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers 1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:13 Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks 1:44 Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 2:30 Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys South Pointe football standouts Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter talk about being selected to the 2018 Army All-American all-star football game. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, The duo received their game jerseys. South Pointe football standouts Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter talk about being selected to the 2018 Army All-American all-star football game. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, The duo received their game jerseys. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com

