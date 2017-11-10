Lewisville’s Josh Belk honored with U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

It’s hard when you have so many national all-star games that want to include you. Lewisville High defensive lineman Josh Belk was presented his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Friday morning in a ceremony in the school gym.
When he arrived at school, Belk had on his Under Armour jacket. Under Armour sponsors one of the other All-American games, one that invited Josh, but that he turned down.
Josh took off the jacket and sported a nice U.S. Army hoodie, before being presented with his official game jersey. Everybody should have such problems.
The game will be played on Jan. 6 in San Antonio, Texas. Two days later, Belk plans to head to Clemson University to enroll early and get ready for spring practice and life as a Tiger.
When asked about having some other local players in the game as well, Belk said his commitment to Clemson is one of the reasons he opted for the San Antonio game.
“Local guys and Clemson commits,” Belk said.
South Pointe players Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter have also been selected for the U.S. Army game. Both will join Belk in wearing orange next season in Death Valley.
“I get to spend an extra week with those guys,” Belk said. “I’m happy for those guys to get to showcase their games too.”
Belk, who will be the first Lewisville player to participate in the game, is soft-spoken. His thank you “speech” was 20 seconds long.
But he did want to make it clear that he is appreciative of this honor.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m thankful,” said Belk, who plans to study criminal justice. “I thank God for giving me the talent.”
