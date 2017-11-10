Lewisville’s Josh Belk honored with U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

More Videos 1:53 Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation Pause 0:44 Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection 2:25 The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:17 Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:32 ‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 0:57 York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 1:18 Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection Lewiville High School defensive football tackle Josh Belk received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at the school, part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection tour. Belk is a Clemson University commit. The bowl will be Jan. 6 in San Antonio. Herald correspondent Steven Bowers

