Lewisville’s Josh Belk honored with U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

More Videos

Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation 1:53

Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation

Pause
Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection 0:44

Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 2:25

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event 1:17

Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 0:57

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:18

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

  • Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection

    Lewiville High School defensive football tackle Josh Belk received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at the school, part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection tour. Belk is a Clemson University commit. The bowl will be Jan. 6 in San Antonio.

Lewiville High School defensive football tackle Josh Belk received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at the school, part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection tour. Belk is a Clemson University commit. The bowl will be Jan. 6 in San Antonio. Herald correspondent Steven Bowers
Lewiville High School defensive football tackle Josh Belk received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at the school, part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection tour. Belk is a Clemson University commit. The bowl will be Jan. 6 in San Antonio. Herald correspondent Steven Bowers

High School Football

Lewisville’s Josh Belk honored with U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

By Steven Bowers

Herald correspondent

November 10, 2017 1:31 PM

RICHBURG

It’s hard when you have so many national all-star games that want to include you. Lewisville High defensive lineman Josh Belk was presented his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Friday morning in a ceremony in the school gym.

When he arrived at school, Belk had on his Under Armour jacket. Under Armour sponsors one of the other All-American games, one that invited Josh, but that he turned down.

Josh took off the jacket and sported a nice U.S. Army hoodie, before being presented with his official game jersey. Everybody should have such problems.

The game will be played on Jan. 6 in San Antonio, Texas. Two days later, Belk plans to head to Clemson University to enroll early and get ready for spring practice and life as a Tiger.

When asked about having some other local players in the game as well, Belk said his commitment to Clemson is one of the reasons he opted for the San Antonio game.

“Local guys and Clemson commits,” Belk said.

South Pointe players Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter have also been selected for the U.S. Army game. Both will join Belk in wearing orange next season in Death Valley.

“I get to spend an extra week with those guys,” Belk said. “I’m happy for those guys to get to showcase their games too.”

Belk, who will be the first Lewisville player to participate in the game, is soft-spoken. His thank you “speech” was 20 seconds long.

But he did want to make it clear that he is appreciative of this honor.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m thankful,” said Belk, who plans to study criminal justice. “I thank God for giving me the talent.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation 1:53

Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation

Pause
Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection 0:44

Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 2:25

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event 1:17

Cheer for Children marks 25 years with Saturday event

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 0:57

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:18

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

  • Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation

    The Herald’s Bret McCormick gives some immediate reaction to the news that Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi will resign at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation

View More Video