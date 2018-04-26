Local offensive coordinator a finalist for Union County football head coaching job

Union County Schools announced the three finalists for the vacant Union County High School football head coaching position and one of them comes from Rock Hill.

South Pointe offensive coordinator Jason McManus will interview Friday, April 27, 2018, along with River Bluff defensive coordinator Brian Thompson and Union County assistant coach Brian Robinson. A press release from the school district said that a decision would be made shortly after Friday's second round of interviews and a recommendation would subsequently be made to the school board for approval.

If McManus lands the Union County job, it would leave South Pointe looking for lead offensive and defensive coaches. Earlier in the offseason, Stallions defensive coordinator Jason Winstead was named the head coach at Goose Creek.





South Pointe has averaged 37 points per game under McManus’ guidance. His scheme focused on getting the ball in the hands of very capable Stallion ball-carriers, either through QB runs, quick screen passes or consistent use of the run game. The run game set the stage for many long South Pointe bombs downfield, another lethal aspect of McManus’ offense.





McManus has previously coached at York and Mississippi junior college, Itawamba. He has applied for several head coaching positions the last few seasons, including Camden last year, where he was a finalist for the job. He also was considered this offseason for the Woodruff job. That went to Bradley Adams, who left Union County, creating the vacancy that McManus is now pursuing.

Union County began playing football in 2007 when the school was formed by the consolidation of a number of smaller schools in the county. The Yellow Jackets fell to South Pointe in the 2015 3A Upper State finals. They went 2-9 last season under Adams.