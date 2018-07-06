Job training site for adults on the spectrum among new Rock Hill projects

A new dog daycare, a massive industrial building, offices and townhomes may be on the way in Rock Hill.

Several decisions await the city planning commission when it meets July 10. They include:

▪ Adult Spectrum Transitions announced plans earlier this year to open a site in Rock Hill where adults with autism or developmental disabilities could come and get work assessments and job training. Adult Spectrum envisions creating jobs, too. Initially the idea focused on automotive repair. The Adult Spectrum site, on Camden Avenue, is a former South Carolina Department of Transportation fleet maintenance facility.

The plan was approved by the zoning board in February. The vocational or trade school concept since grew to include animal care. Because more than 20 animals may be there at a time, Adult Spectrum needs a new special exception for a dog daycare.

▪ Florida-based McCraney Property Company is developing an almost 32-acre site at 2618 Eden Terrace. It's county property now, but Rock Hill City Council already approved the first of two votes needed to annex it. The second comes Aug. 13.

A 275,000-square-foot building is proposed. The site, near Riverwalk Business Park between Eden Terrace and Paragon Way, would have two access points. One would be off Cel-River Road, the other off Corporate Boulevard. City Council had some concern at its first vote, with adding a considerable amount of traffic to an area where a major road improvement project is ongoing.

"That section of Eden Terrace is fairly narrow and the pavement already is really in bad shape," Councilman Jim Reno said at first reading.

Along with ongoing road construction, repaving is expected on Eden Terrace soon.

"Eden Terrace is on the list for resurfacing sometime in the next couple of years, and it'll be probably done around the time this is opened," said city planner Eric Hawkins.

The project, listed as 77 Logistics, is an AME Warehouse according to the traffic study required as part of the project.

▪ A new office building at Riverwalk is proposed. The site, at 953 Riverwalk Parkway, is under construction now. Greens of Rock Hill wants to add a new building at 20,800 square feet on the more than four-acre site.

▪ Croft East was approved in May. Plans included 98 comes and commercial space at at 712 Herlong Avenue, west of India Hook Road and south of Herlong Avenue. Now, the developer wants to subdivide more than five acres to build 41 townhomes.