Here's what's happening in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events

▪ Celebrate Independence Day at Red, White & Boom, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Rock Hill. The event on East Black Street includes live music from Summerdaze and Uptown Funk Bruno Mars tribute band, rides, a kid's zone, food trucks, beer and wine, ice cream eating contest and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Free admission.

▪ Baxter Village July 4th parade, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday beginning in front of Killington’s Restaurant, 940 Market St., Fort Mill, and ending at Community Center, 3187 Colonel Spring Way. The parade features more than 100 units including Shriners clowns, Keystone Kops and Oasis Band, sports mascots, classic cars and youth groups. Parade entries are accepted until 9 a.m. the day of the parade. Show up in the parking lot behind Killington’s. Activities after the parade in the parking lot. Details: baxteractivities@gmail.com.

▪ Independence Day at Historic Brattonsville’s Hightower Hall will be a 19th century-style backyard family celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday in McConnells. Historically-dressed interpreters will play baseball and launch a paper hot air balloon. Zach Lemhouse and Nash Lyle will entertain with fiddle music. The Declaration of Independence will be read at 3:30 p.m. on the front steps of the Bratton’s antebellum home. Slow Smokin’ BBQ will be available for purchase. Admission: adults $8; seniors $7; ages 4-17 $5; free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org or call 803-684-2327.

▪ The sixth annual Greenway Summer Concert Series at the Anne Springs Close Greenway will feature Sulkes Band Thursday at the Comporium Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The summer lineup includes Jazz Revolution. July 12; Chunky Daddy, July 19; Diamonds & Whiskey, July 26; Mr. Nigel and Friends, August 2; Party Parrot Band, Aug. 9; Triple Play, Aug. 16; Todd Johnson & the Revolvers, Aug. 23 and Fantasy, Aug. 30. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food trucks also onsite. Concerts are free for members and $5 per person for non-members. Parking is $5 per car, with seasonal parking passes available at $30 for members and $45 for non-members.

▪ Free bingo for veterans and spouses, hosted by Daughters of the American Revolution, 1 p.m. July 12 at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4877 Charlotte Highway. RSVP 803-517-2021.

Meetings

▪ Non-chemical pest management ideas is the subject of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.

Clubs

▪ Newcomers of York County general meeting, 11:30 a.m. July 11 at the Rock Hill Operations Center, 757 Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Sue Lewis, author and former member will discuss her books and how to get published. Menu: teriyaki chicken, rice-pilaf, caesar salad, rolls and dessert, $17. Reservations required. RSVP by 10 p.m. Thursday at 803-810-6424 or YCNreservations@yahoo.com.

Classes

▪ Pro Se Divorce Clinic, sponsored by South Carolina Legal Services, 1 p.m. July 11 at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St., conference room 202. An instructional clinic, conducted by an attorney, is for people who have been separated from their spouse for more than one year, who have no minor children, who have no property to divide and who are seeking a divorce on the grounds of one-year continuous separation only. You must know where your spouse resides to participate. The spouse must not be incarcerated and must live in York, Chester, Lancaster or Fairfield counties. The parties must have lived one of those counties the last time they lived together. The wife must not have given birth to any children during the marriage, either by the husband or anyone else, who are currently younger than age 18. Registration is required: 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.

▪Youth Art Class with doll-making artist Beth Darby, 10:30-12:15 p.m. July 11 at the Arts Council of Chester County for ages 4-17 at the arts council, 123 Main St. A doll-making kit, of a 10-inch doll is provided. No plastic, needles or glue will be used during the workshop. The dolls’ eye color, hair color, skin color and dress color will be chosen at registration. Cost: $25. Other classes in July include: a youth class ice cream cone-themed wooden door hanger, 3:45-5 p.m. July 12 with Leesa Iannone. Cost: $25 per child. Supplies provided. Iannone will teach a sunflower-themed wooden door hanger class for adults, 5:30-8 p.m. July 12. Cost: $35, members, $38, non-members. All supplies provided. Registration by July 9 for all classes is required at 803-581-2030 or email artschester@truvista.net.

Reunions

▪ Descendants of the late William Thomas Williams and Annie Graham Williams annual family reunion, 6 p.m. July 14, 2018 at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill. Covered-dish supper at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting after. Details: 803-328-9523 or facebook.com/groups/992100457574989/.

▪ Descendants and families of the late Capt. John Whitley Mitchell and Jemima Plaxco annual reunion, 1 p.m. July 15 at Edgemoor ARP Church at S.C. 901 and Starnes Road. Covered-dish lunch. Business meeting at 2 p.m. Details: facebook.com/groups/248550148496314/.

Support group

▪ Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-7448.

Hunger relief

▪ Faith Presbyterian Church of Indian Land is sponsoring Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. July 13 at 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Other mobile pantries dates are Oct. 4 and Nov. 14. Belair United Methodist Church on Shelley Mullis Road holds a food pantry on the first and third Thursday of each month. Donations of food and money may be dropped off at Belair church office, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. Details about the mobile pantry, call 803-548-8810.