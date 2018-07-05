Things to do in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events

▪ Jazz at Allison Creek presents the David Pankay Trio, classic jazz with a gospel flair, 6 p.m. July 14 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens and free, age 12 and younger. Proceeds help maintain church property. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.

▪ The sixth annual Greenway Summer Concert Series at the Anne Springs Close Greenway will feature Sulkes Band Thursday at the Comporium Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The summer lineup includes Jazz Revolution. July 12; Chunky Daddy, July 19; Diamonds & Whiskey, July 26; Mr. Nigel and Friends, August 2; Party Parrot Band, Aug. 9; Triple Play, Aug. 16; Todd Johnson & the Revolvers, Aug. 23 and Fantasy, Aug. 30. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food trucks also onsite. Concerts are free for members and $5 per person for non-members. Parking is $5 per car, with seasonal parking passes available at $30 for members and $45 for non-members.

▪ Free bingo for veterans and spouses, hosted by Daughters of the American Revolution, 1 p.m. July 12 at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4877 Charlotte Highway. RSVP 803-517-2021.

▪ Affinity Health Center will host an open house, 4:30-7 p.m. July 26 at its new facility, 455 Lakeshore Parkway in Tech Park South, Rock Hill. Heavy hor d’ oeuvres and drinks will be served. Open to the community. The new building allows for service expansion to include a full-time dental clinic, an on-site pharmacy, and expanded access to medical care for all ages. Affinity Health Center provides primary care, counseling, HIV services, Hepatitis C treatment, and free testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Services are provided at discounted rates, based on income. Affinity has four locations throughout York County, including sites in Clover, Fort Mill and York. Care is provided for anyone, regardless of income or insurance status. Details: affinityhealthcenter.org or 803-909-6363.

▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway has launched its competitive races with the Greenway Race Series, hosting the Treeshaker Mountain Bike Challenge on Sept. 1 and the Springmaid Trail Race, Oct. 27. Competitors of all ages and ability levels are invited to participate. The Treeshaker Mountain Bike Challenge is an endurance race comprised of individuals or teams challenged to ride as many laps as they can in either three or six hours for their chance to win prizes and medals. The course will be open for practice Aug. 31. Registration cost depends on race category. The Springmaid Trail Race, a 35-year tradition will feature a half marathon competition and a race for everyone. There will be music, food trucks and cider on site for those who prefer to spectate. All proceeds will benefit the Mary Warner Mack Dog Park, which will host an open house during race festivities. Details and registration: ascgreeway.org.

Fundraisers

▪ The Charlotte Iris Society annual rhizome sale, 8:30 a.m. July 14 at The Greenery shed at the Charlotte Regional Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road. The sale includes tall-bearded and rebloomers. The collections from members will be supplemented with an order from Draycott Gardens. Demonstrations for proper planting will be held throughout the day.

Meetings

▪ Non-chemical pest management ideas is the subject of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will speak.

▪ The York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. July 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.

▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. July 17 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.

▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. July 19 at the York Chamber of Commerce.

Clubs

▪ “If I Could Choose My Family,” by Shelia B Productions, 2 and 7 p.m. July 21 at Bundy Auditorium, USC Lancaster. Admission: $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Classes

▪ Pro Se Divorce Clinic, sponsored by South Carolina Legal Services, 1 p.m. July 11 at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St., conference room 202. An instructional clinic, conducted by an attorney, is for people who have been separated from their spouse for more than one year, who have no minor children, who have no property to divide and who are seeking a divorce on the grounds of one-year continuous separation only. You must know where your spouse resides to participate. The spouse must not be incarcerated and must live in York, Chester, Lancaster or Fairfield counties. The parties must have lived one of those counties the last time they lived together. The wife must not have given birth to any children during the marriage, either by the husband or anyone else, who are currently younger than age 18. Registration is required: 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.

▪Youth Art Class with doll-making artist Beth Darby, 10:30-12:15 p.m. July 11 at the Arts Council of Chester County for ages 4-17 at the arts council, 123 Main St. A doll-making kit, of a 10-inch doll is provided. No plastic, needles or glue will be used during the workshop. The dolls’ eye color, hair color, skin color and dress color will be chosen at registration. Cost: $25. Other classes in July include: a youth class ice cream cone-themed wooden door hanger, 3:45-5 p.m. July 12 with Leesa Iannone. Cost: $25 per child. Supplies provided. Iannone will teach a sunflower-themed wooden door hanger class for adults, 5:30-8 p.m. July 12. Cost: $35, members, $38, non-members. All supplies provided. Registration by July 9 for all classes is required at 803-581-2030 or email artschester@truvista.net.

▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes online and classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.

Reunions

▪ Rock Hill High class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.

▪ Descendants of the late William Thomas Williams and Annie Graham Williams annual family reunion, 6 p.m. July 14, 2018 at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill. Covered-dish supper at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting after. Details: 803-328-9523 or facebook.com/groups/992100457574989/.

▪ Descendants and families of the late Capt. John Whitley Mitchell and Jemima Plaxco annual reunion, 1 p.m. July 15 at Edgemoor ARP Church at S.C. 901 and Starnes Road. Covered-dish lunch. Business meeting at 2 p.m. Details: facebook.com/groups/248550148496314/.

Hunger relief

▪ Faith Presbyterian Church of Indian Land is sponsoring Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. July 13 at 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Other mobile pantries dates are Oct. 4 and Nov. 14. Belair United Methodist Church on Shelley Mullis Road holds a food pantry on the first and third Thursday of each month. Donations of food and money may be dropped off at Belair church office, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. Details about the mobile pantry, call 803-548-8810.