Events you don’t want to miss this weekend in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Neighborhood meeting
Angie Perry, ChristmasVille chairperson will at the Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association meeting6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the City Operations Center 757 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill.
Barbecue sale
St. John’s United Methodist Church Boy Scout Troop 925’s eighth annual barbecue will be a barbecue lunch plate sale Nov. 16 at the church, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Plates are $8. Dine in or take out. Bulk barbecue and smoked turkey by the pound, whole pork butts and Brunswick stew will be available for pick up, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17. Place orders at Troop925bbq.com
Veterans honored
Sterling Lodge No. 344 and Living Beauty Temple No. 709 annual Veterans and Community Luncheon will be noon- 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Elks Lodge, 1644 Ogden Road, Rock Hill. Free to veterans and the community.
NAACP elects officers
Officers will be elected by the Rock Hill branch of the NAACP at its general and Youth Council meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road.
Little theatre comedy
Chester Little Theatre presents “The Savannah Sipping Society, a Jones Hope Wooten comedy, at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17 and 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at 129 Gadsen St. Tickets: $15, adults and $12 seniors and students. Reservations: 803-377-1101.
Last chance for ‘Panache’
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Panache,” a comedy by Don Gordon and directed by Polly Adkins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17 and 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. The play is about a down-on-his-luck artist who works nights as a fry cook and a chic, wealthy woman who go to war to get the rights to the personalized license plate PANACHE. Reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102 Tickets: $18, adults and $13, for students. Tickets available at Tega Cay Pharmacy, 729 Crossroads Plaza or Crossings on Main, 102 Academy St. Checks or cash only.
Hash sale
The Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a Hash Sale Nov. 17 at the Hickory Grove Park/Ball Field on Wylie Avenue. Sales start at 7 a.m. and tend to quickly sell. Pints, $8 and quarts, $16. All proceeds benefit the Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Details: Anne Gilfillan at 803-925-2626 or email hgfc3710@gmail.com
Water watcher
The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation will have a free Water Watcher training, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St. Topics include pollution reporting, bacterial testing, recreation safety and contacting elected representatives. Registration required by noon Nov. 16 at 803-209-0538 or robincurrence79@gmail.com.
Business fair and craft show
Expo at the Creek, a small business fair and craft show, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Neely’s Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely’s Creek Road, Lesslie. Hosted by the Ladies of the Creek will feature more than 25 local vendors, a General Store with homemade craft items, home baked goods and canned goods. Sausage biscuits served for breakfast with soup, cornbread, and barbecue sandwiches available for lunch.
Chester art bazaar
Fourth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar: Indoor Holiday Market, sponsored by the Arts Council of Chester County, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Chester War Memorial Building, 154 Main St. Nearly 40 artists will display and sell handmade jewelry, ornaments, quilts, crocheted items, soaps, Christmas pillows, paintings, wreaths, and pottery. There will be a Coffee Bar, Lunch Cafe, raffle and door prizes. Free admission and parking. Complete list of vendors: facebook.com/artschester.
Vendor show
Fall Vendor Show, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Heritage Hall at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road featuring crafts, Mary Kay, jewelry, gifts and door prizes. Hot dog lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Vendor market
India Hook United Methodist Church Vendor’s Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the church, 3300 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Breakfast and lunch is available. Among the vendors are Mary Kay, Lula Rue, Paparazzi, Jewelry, Christmas Crafts, Pampered Chef, and others.Details: 803-329-7757.
Concert at Oakland
Music at Oakland Concert Series Ensemble Aubade will perform 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in the sanctuary at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill. Ensemble Aubadem with Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, piano and Peter H. Bloom, flute performs vivid chamber music by European and American composers. The trio, based in Boston, plays throughout the United States. Free and open to the public. Love offering received. Reception after in the Welcome Center.
Alternative gift fair
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church will have its all annual Alternative Gift Fair, noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Activities Center on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. This event raises money and awareness for the mission partners we support. You’ll be able to purchase hand-made items from around the world through SERRV, a fair trade, nonprofit organization. You can also participate in live and silent auctions and have a meal.
Order turkeys
Covenant Presbyterian Church will have its annual smoked turkey sale Nov. 20-21. Whole smoked turkeys (10-12 lb. average) are $35. Quantities are limited to 150, Nov. 20 and 150 Nov. 21. Turkeys can be picked up as they are ready at 1830 Celanese Road at the corner of Mount Gallant Road. Reserve turkeys at 803-366-8223.
Comments