Events you don’t want to miss this weekend in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Santa in the garden
“A Story with Santa in the Garden” will be 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1 outside the Bigger House at Glencairn Garden, 725 Crest St., Rock Hill. Santa will read “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” Santa will visit with children to hear their Christmas wishes and parents can take photos. Hot chocolate, cookies and children’s activities will be provided. The free event will be held rain or shine. Details: 803-329-5620.
Folk art sale
Artisans from North and South Carolina and Georgia will exhibit and sell their art at the Piedmont Folk Art Show and Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 at St. Luke Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster. More than 30 exhibitors will show pottery, quilts, handmade knives, gourd art, handmade dolls and more. A silent auction begins at 1 p.m. and there will be door prizes and concessions. Admission is free.
Native American craft sale
See and shop for jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts, and more one-of-a-kind artwork at the sixth annual Native American Art and Craft Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center. The sale is held in conjunction with the City of Lancaster’s annual Christmas in the City event. The event features work from 12 South Carolina Native American artists showing and selling their handmade creations. Artists include JoAnn Bauer, pottery; Nancy Basket, basket making and kudzu paper art; DeAnn Beck, watercolor paintings; Keith Brown, pottery; Beckee Garris, pottery and basket making; Cindy George, beadwork and jewelry; Faye Greiner, basket making and pottery; Teresa Harris, pottery, quilts and crochet; Marcy Hayden, multiple items; Barbara MorningStar, beadwork; Fred Sanders, soapstone pipes and pottery; Sharon Simmers, beadwork and pottery. Admission is free. Details: 803-313-7172.
Brattonsville candle light tours
Holiday traditions from the 18th and 19th centuries come to life 3-9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 at the Candlelight Christmas Tours at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Visitors can dance along with historically-dressed interpreters to festive fiddle music of the era, watch historical cooking over open hearths and try candle dipping and other hands-on activities. There will be Christmas stories in the barnyard and campfire to enjoy a warm beverage. Concessions available for purchase. Historic Brattonsville’s Gift Shop will be well-stocked with seasonal items and locally made goods.Brattonsville will be closed those days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed from 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs. Admission: adult. $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6 and free for members and age 3 and younger.
Gallery extravaganza
Metal, Mimosas, and Merriment at Bob Doster’s Backstreet Gallery, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 as the gallery hosts a special holiday shopping extravaganza at 217 E. Gay St., Lancaster as part of Lancaster’s Christmas in the City Winter Block Party. Doster’s unique stainless steel sculptures will be featured, alongside artwork by Soda City favorite, 3 Crow, who specializes in upcycled and recycled artwork. Both artists’ works are highly collectible. Singer/songwriter Chase Killough will perform along with tours of an outdoor sculpture garden, and holiday treats. The event is among many downtown holiday open houses, art sales and exhibitions, children’s carousel and craft tent, live music, letters to Santa, and and a gingerbread house contest. Free trolley rides will be provided to locations throughout the historic downtown.
Christmas dance
Lake Wylie Shag Club Christmas party, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road.. DJ will be Roger Holcomb. Food will be provide the members. Admission: free, members; guests, $7.
Christmas in the park
Richburg Christmas in the Park will be 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Richburg Town Park with the Christmas tree lighting, Santa will greet the children and there will be short program and Christmas music. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee, and other refreshments provided.
Choral Society
The York County Choral Society is presenting “Sounds of the Season” featuring Johanne Pachelbel (Magnificat in G), Z. Randall Stroope (Hodie), Bruckner, Thompson, Distler, and Mendelssohn at 4 pm, Dec. 2 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adult; $10, seniors; $5, students with ID.
Ecumenical Chorale
St. Mary’s Catholic Church presents The Rock Hill Ecumenical Chorale’s “A Christmas Gift in Song,” 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformational Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill. The chorale is directed by D. Jeffery Sligh and associate directors Karen Craig and Jermaine Evans. The program features the Clinton College Ensemble with Gisele Gathings, Nia Anthony, the Plair Ensemble and Carl Ratliff. Features soloists are Jennifer Ancrum, Joy Colter, Sarah Chisholm, Karen Howze, Iris Rose, Chelsey L. Simms Jr. and Danarian Cureton. The program also honors Bettye C. Gaithings and Bobby Plair Sr. Admission is free.
York County library
All events are free
Elves in the Shelves, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 29. Join the merry elves and gnomes in the library for a special holiday celebration! Activities include Letters to Santa, holiday music, free children’s crafts provided by our community partners, an appearance by the Elf on the Shelf, and more Register for our first annual Totally Cool Winter Reading Challenge. Light refreshments provided. All ages. No registration required. Part of ChristmasVilleRockHill.com.
Homemade Gifts Using Essential Oils, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 30. Looking to give homemade gifts this holiday season? Jennifer from Oils for Every Reason teaches how to make homemade bath bombs, room sprays, and other items for gifting. All supplies provided. Ages 18 and older. Registration required at events.yclibrary.org or 803-981-5825. Homemade Gifts Using Essential Oils is part of ChristmasVilleRockHill.com.
Genealogy Group, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1. Small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help learn more about family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Holidays Rock, 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Enjoy an afternoon of gaming on a variety of platforms including PS4 and XBox One, making gift-quality crafts and creating fun concoctions at a hot cocoa bar. Holidays Rock is a part of ChristmasVilleRockHill.com. Ages 11-17. Register at 803-981-5830r. Limit 45.
