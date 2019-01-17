Five things to do this weekend in York and Chester counties

Playhouse season kick-off
The Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2019 Season Kickoff Party will be 7-9 p.m. Jan. 19 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 501 Pine St., Fort Mill. The season will be introduced by the cast of the first play, “Snapshots,” a musical scrapbook, singing some songs from the play. There will be live and silent auctions and complimentary food and drink along with an opportunity to become a member of the Playhouse. Open to the community.
Western York County honors MLK
The Western York County NAACP will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with floats and band performances at the 38th annual MLK Day parade 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 in York. The parade route follows Congress Street, starting at Whitesides Cleaners at Madison Street and Congress, and goes to Pickering Street. South Carolina State University’s marching band, Marching 101, will join the parade along with York and Clover bands. In 2017, the Western York County NAACP was recognized by the South Carolina General Assembly for founding the oldest continuous MLK parade in the state.
Play music, make friends
Acoustic musicians are invited to an informal musical get together 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Beach Club, 4088 Beach Club Ln, Tega Cay, SC. Fort Mill & Tega Cay Acoustic Musicians is a non-profit, amateur musicians group meeting to play simple music: bluegrass, country, folk, etc. Guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, harmonica, bass, and other instruments and vocalists are invited. Details: Steve Powell at spowell123@msn.com.
Chester MLK celebrations
The 27th annual MLK Celebration committee of Chester County will host two days of festivities that will begin on Sunday, January 20, 2019 with the MLK Parade at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 with the Chester High School Cyclones AAA State Champions as Grand Marshals. That evening at 6 a service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Walnut Street. The Cyclones will be honored with a picture plaque and the head coach Victor Floyd will speak. Community choirs including the Calvary Baptist Church Cavaliers and the Gethsemane Baptist Church Combined Choirs will sing. A Memorial Service will be 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Second Wilson Baptist Church on Ashford Street. The Rev. W.M. Bryson, pastor, will speak. Music by the Second Wilson Baptist Church, the Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, and the Rehobeth AME Zion Church choirs.
MLK basketball showcase
Visit York County will host the inaugural Visit York County Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Holiday Basketball Showcase Jan. 21 at York Comprehensive High School, 275 Alexander Love Hwy., York. Tip off is noon. The showcase will feature a 12-team field including some of the top high school basketball teams in South Carolina. Teams competing in the tournament include Blacksburg, Brookland-Cayce, Chapin, Chesnee, Clover, Eau Claire, Fort Mill, Laurens, McCormick, Nation Ford, Northwestern and York. Details: visitycmlkshowcase.com.
