He avoided jail in June. Then drugs and a gun found in his Lancaster home, police say

Police in Lancaster County charged a convicted felon who avoided prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in June and seized drugs, cash and guns.

Lashawn Devert White, 24, was arrested at his home on 16th Street in Lancaster after the raid at the house Tuesday, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff's office.

White is charged with heroin trafficking, possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon, Barfield said.

On Tuesday drug agents and a SWAT team raided White's home and allegedly found seven grams of heroin, a number of opioid Oxycodone pills, $3,840 in cash, a a Glock .40-caliber handgun, Barfield said.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile praised the cooperative effort of drug officers and SWAT to make the arrest.

“A substantial amount of narcotics and cash, along with a pistol in the possession of a person who should not have had it, were seized,” Faile said in a written statement.

White pleaded guilty to felony cocaine and other charges June 19 in court in Lancaster County, records show. He was sentenced to 18 months probation while a three-year youthful offender prison sentence was suspended, records show.

White is banned from possessing a gun in South Carolina after his guilty plea top felony drug charges in June.

It is unclear if White has a lawyer on the new charges.

White remains in the Lancaster County jail without bond.