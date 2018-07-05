Van's broken brake light brought cops. Meth put them in jail, Rock Hill police say

A traffic stop on a minivan for a broken brake light in Rock Hill ended with two men charged with trafficking meth, police said.

Geoffrey Scott Hutto, 29, of Indian Land in Lancaster County, and Christopher Jacob Storey, 24, of Rock Hill, were arrested late Tuesday after they were stopped on Richmond Street, police said.

Storey was convicted in April of meth possession and sentenced to 90 days in jail, records show.

Officers knew Storey from that arrest and after asking Storey for consent to search him found a syringe and a small amount of meth, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A van search found more than 13 grams of meth in baggies inside a bag in the center console, police said. Officers also found two digital scales.

Police seized the drugs and the van that belonged to Hutto, officers said.

Both Hutto and Storey remain in the York County jail, records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald