'We both know I'm drunk' Rock Hill man eating sandwich charged with DUI, police say

A Rock Hill man who told police "We both know I'm drunk" when stopped by officers while eating a submarine sandwich was charged with DUI, police said.

Mario Maurice Barnes, 46, was pulled over after disregarding a stop sign and crossing the center lines of McDow Drive Sunday evening around 7 p.m., according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

Barnes was eating a Jersey Mike's sub when he was pulled over, police said, and had mustard "all over his hands and face, and generally appeared sloppy and disheveled," officers wrote in the report.

Barnes told officers he was driving in the manner he was because he was attempting to eat, officers said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Barnes told officers "take me to jail" then refused to take a field sobriety test. Barnes then told officers that he was drunk, according to the report.

At the police station Barnes was given an alcohol breath test, police said. Barnes ' breath tested for alcohol at . 24 —three times over the legal limit for alcohol consumption while driving — and he was charged with DUI. Barnes was also charged with third offense driving under suspension, police said.