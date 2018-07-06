Rock Hill mom had ice cream on face, 2 kids in SUV. Police charged her with much more

A Rock Hill woman's face was covered in ice cream and she had two children in the her SUV when Rock Hill police pulled her over Thursday night. Police charged her with DUI and child endangerment.

Jessica Renee Norton, 30, was identified as the mother of the children, ages 4 and 2, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Both children were improperly restrained when Norton was pulled over about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Bollinger said.

Officers responded to a call about an impaired driver with two children in the car. They found Norton stopped in the road at a stop sign on Springsteen Road, an incident report states. Norton was stopped by police after she turned without a signal, the report states.

One of the children was incorrectly buckled into a child seat in the back seat, and the other child was unrestrained in the front passenger seat, police said.

Norton had a bowl of ice cream in her hand and her head "nearly dropped into the bowl" when police approached the vehicle, officers said.

She had "a brown residue on her face from the bridge of her nose all the way down to her chin" that police identified as ice cream, the report states.





Norton was charged with failure to properly restrain a child, child endangerment, and DUI second offense, police said. Norton was found guilty of DUI in 2017, police reports and court records show.





Police released the children to a family member.